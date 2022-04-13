Familiar face taking on head coach job for Vikings

WAVERLY – After spending the last two years as an assistant head coach for the Waverly boys basketball team, Garrett Borcher was elevated to the position of head coach for the Vikings this past week. Borcher is excited to take over this program and continue to grow on the success Waverly has had over the last few years.

“Knowing Coach Reeder and what he has built, working for him the past couple of years, getting to be a part of some of his success as an assistant and the player’s success made it an exciting opportunity,” Borcher said. “I like the idea that we really try to grow Waverly athletics together. It’s not just Waverly basketball or Waverly football, its Waverly athletics. I think that is a really huge deal at a school our size.”

What’s nice about this hire for the Waverly boys basketball program is they aren’t bringing in somebody from the outside. They are bringing in somebody who played a vital role in helping the Vikings get to back-to-back state tournaments for the first time since the 1970-71 and 1971-72 seasons.

Not to mention he already has a relationship with so many of the kids and the coaches in the program, something that a lot of new head coaches don’t have the luxury of having.

“Being in the district, organizationally you kind of know how things go,” Borcher said. “Most importantly I have already been able to develop a relationship with a lot of our kids. We are always going to work on building relationships, but since we already know each other we can get right to work and get this thing going.”

The goal for Borcher as he takes over a new era of Waverly boys basketball is to push the team to continue to be gritty and hard-working, two things the Vikings have prided themselves on over the last two seasons as they finished with a 32-17 record.

“Number one is we have some pillars we pride ourselves on and at Waverly, we are a family and we are going to continue that family atmosphere,” Borcher said. “The other three pillars we are going to hang our hats on are effort, attitude and toughness. We are going to keep putting in the work during the offseason and just keep outworking everybody like we have. If we work our hardest that will define how successful we are.”

This isn’t Borcher’s first time being a head coach either. He was the head coach for the Crete Cardinals for three years and took them to the Class B State Tournament in his first season where they lost to the eventual State Champion York 69-67 in double overtime back in 2018.

“Having done it before, you kind of know what to expect,” Borcher said. “It was also fun to take a step back the last few years and look at how somebody else did it. It will be fun to mix some of the things I hold true to my beliefs but also mix in the things I’ve learned from Coach Reeder and Coach Harms. It’s been a really good few years to grow in that regard.”

Despite losing Head Coach Ryan Reeder, the Vikings will retain assistant coaches Anthony Harms, Drew Henning and Andrew Broders on the staff.