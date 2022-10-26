Faced with questions and steep cost estimates, RC board will hold off on facilities decision

RAYMOND – For months, the Raymond Central Board of Education had stuck to a schedule.

The plan was to land on a November vote to determine how the board would remedy the district’s growing enrollment and the headaches stemming from having elementary school students spread out to two different campuses.

That changed, Superintendent Lynn Johnson said, when architecture firm BVH presented the estimated cost of so-called building project “ingredients” that could be chosen on their own or combined to address the district’s problem.

At the board’s regular October meeting and on Oct. 18 at the third in a series of patron committee meetings with Raymond Central stakeholders, Cleve Reeves of BVH presented four ingredients and their attached costs. The options prioritize collaborative teaching and bringing students in a certain grade under the same roof.

The first option would be to remodel and add on to the district’s elementary school buildings in Valparaiso and Ceresco, designating the Ceresco building for PreK-3 and the Valparaiso building for grades 4-6.

With a 20,000-square-foot addition to the Ceresco’s building’s east side and a new playground to the south, the estimated cost there would be about $14.5 million, Reeves said. That total would include an interior remodel, site grading and an additional $2.7 million to cover inflation, permits, design and other overhead costs.

The project Reeves presented for the Valparaiso school would tack on a 5,200-square-foot addition to the building’s south side and a new playground to the west of the existing parking lot. Its total cost would be about $9.5 million.

“That would keep most of the (building’s) operations flowing the way they do already,” Reeves said at the Oct. 12 board meeting.

The remodels to the buildings in Ceresco and Valparaiso were later combined into a single ingredient -- if a remodel happened at one building, the same would likely happen at the other -- totaling an estimated $24 million.

Another possibility would be to build a new PreK-6 building on the district’s central campus, on land to the south of Raymond Central High School. The new building would be 67,000 square feet, and construction needs would include a new playground, a staff parking lot, a geothermal well field and a new access road reaching up from Agnew Road. Reeves said the building would rise with growth in mind, to allow for a future addition.

The new PreK-6 building was estimated to cost $33.2 million, including over $6 million in costs related to the site.

“The site costs get quite a bit more expensive when you’re working with the topography and you’re not working with land that’s already been worked and configured,” Reeves said.

From there, Reeves presented an ingredient that would remodel and add on to the existing high school, costing an estimated $28.4 million. It would convert the current competition gym to an auditorium, gut and revamp the special education and science wings and rework the current weight room into a vocal music classroom. Then, an addition on the southwest side of the building would create a new front office and add a new gym and weight room. The current front office would be converted to a counseling center, and the career and technical education lab would get a remodel.

“What that does is start to segment your building where, for the most part, academics are on one side of the complex, and activities and public support and access facilities are on the other side of the complex,” Reeves said. “When we’re designing new buildings, that’s something you just do.”

Last, Reeves presented the “shoot at the moon” option – a new high school building at the central campus, south of the existing high school, which, after extensive site work and overhead costs, would total an estimated $71.92 million. Then, the current high school building would need to be converted into a PreK-8 facility, which on its own would cost another $32.657 million.

“Even at a PreK-8, I think you would have more square footage than what you would really need,” Reeves said. “We could do a lot of surgery for the construction dollars we’ve budgeted, but I think it would still not be the configuration you would want if you were (going with a new building).”

Together, the new high school and PreK-8 conversion of the existing high school facility would cost over $104 million. Johnson said that option was ruled out immediately.

“The board, as a majority, didn’t feel like that was even a reasonable option right now, because of the high cost,” Johnson said in a phone call.

But the other three ingredients each have critics, and some community members at the Oct. 18 patron meeting were not happy with any of the options. A contingent of Raymond Central stakeholders is opposed to abandoning the elementary schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco, and many of them are against the idea of reworking the grade-level configurations at the buildings.

Tammy Sharping, who also spoke during the public comments portion of the Oct. 12 board meeting, said in a phone call that housing grades PreK-3 in Ceresco and grades 4-6 in Valparaiso would force students to take the bus from one end of the district to the other.

Johnson said having the same grades in the same building is proven to be the most beneficial for students’ learning, and it’s ideal to have more than one section of a grade in a building.

“We know that’s the best way to do business,” Johnson said.

She said a number of people who were not part of the patron committee attended the meeting on Oct. 18, and many of whom, she said, hoped they would have a chance to ask questions to BVH and the board, as in a public forum setting.

Sharping said so far, she has been dissatisfied with the board’s clarity with the public as it has navigated the facilities project. She said she hopes to have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer setting with the board.

“The transparency regarding the information and the communication failure to (not) allow the patrons to respond is awful,” Sharping said in a phone call. “Not one patron meeting have we been able to ask questions verbally and get an answer.”

Johnson said the board will take the next month or two to refine cost estimates and gather answers to the patrons’ questions. She said the board will postpone any vote on any particular ingredients until they have more information.

“I think the board all agrees that when or if they put a ballot issue out there, they want to know that they’ve done their due diligence and that it has a chance to be successful,” Johnson said. “Right now, there are patrons with questions that still need to be answered, so we’re being attentive to that.”

Information from the most recent patron committee meeting and previous Raymond Central facilities planning sessions can be found here.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.