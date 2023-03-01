WAHOO – This year Zack Krajicek of Yutan and Zack Fox of Wahoo will represent the Saunders County area in the 65th Annual Shrine Bowl. On top of being the only two area athletes to make it, they also share a similar connection in that they have been exposed to the game from a young age with their dads being the head coaches for football at Wahoo and Yutan.

Dan Krajicek said there were definitely benefits for Zack Krajicek being able to see and be a part of the football team from a young age starting out as a ball boy. He was on the sidelines for important milestones like the school winning its first ever state title in football in 2017.

“As a coach, you want smart players and he has been one of the smartest players I have ever had,” Dan Krajicek said. “The Feist boys (Cody and Colton) and Zach had the benefit of sitting in on a lot of coaching meetings and listening to the details of how the game is played. He was on the sidelines as a ball boy until he was a freshman so he has seen how our best teams and our worst teams worked. Even with all that experience though, he could not have had the success he has without the great teammates around him.”

For Zach Fox, Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox points to his son’s involvement in a lot of sports to his growth on the field. One of these sports is track, where Zack was a standout hurdler for the Warriors, getting seventh in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles and helping the 4x400 meter relay team get fourth place in Class B at the State Track and Field Meet last May.

“Zach has always been around different sports growing up as I have coached over the years,” Chad Fox said. “He has developed a true competitive spirit that allows him to compete at a high level. His knowledge of the game has been enhanced just being around the practices and games at an early age.”

At Yutan, Zack Krajicek joins an elite list of only three other players who have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl. His father was also a coach in the big game in 2018 after his team had won state the previous fall.

“Anytime you get a player that has the opportunity to play in the Shrine Bowl it is really special,” Dan Krajicek said. “At Yutan, we have had only three other guys before Zach that were selected so it’s even more so. We have had a lot of very good football players here that have not had the opportunity so anytime it happens it is a big deal for our school and town. Even this year we had other deserving players, but because of position needs or roster limits they weren’t picked.”

On top of having the opportunity to play in the game, Chad Fox is also excited for his son to be able to take part in the events leading up to the contest. The players get the opportunity to meet the kids who are at Shiner’s hospitals or have received treatment from them. It puts a human aspect into the game they are playing.

“As a coach anytime you get a player selected to play in the Shrine Bowl it is a great reflection of the program and it is an even greater honor for the player,” Chad Fox said. “The opportunity and experience for the players is the best part. The players get to see firsthand the struggles and challenges that the Shriner patients, which are all children, go through and it is truly life changing. As a father, I am very proud of Zach’s accomplishments and this will be a tremendous experience for him.”

Both Zack Krajicek and Zach Fox were selected for the Shrine Bowl after having great senior seasons. Krajicek rushed for an area best 1,048 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 71 tackles on defense. Fox had 51 tackles and three interceptions and was Wahoo’s best return man with 115 kick return yards and 226 punt return yards.

This year’s game will be played on June 3 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney. For the second straight year, the game will be televised live on News Channel Nebraska.