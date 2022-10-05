Everything clicks in win for Neumann at home

WAHOO- After letting a match slip away from them on the road on Tuesday, the Bishop Neumann Volleyball Team was determined to not let that happen again against Aquinas Catholic on Sept. 29. The Cavaliers did just that as they took care of the Monarch in straight sets 25-21, 25-14 and then 25-9.

“We really wanted to work on our serve and pass game,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Brandi Sladky said. “We felt on Tuesday we let things get away from us against GACC in the serve and pass area. We didn’t do a great job of that in the first, but in the second and third our serving and passing were excellent. When we’re in system we have a lot of options and that makes us hard to stop.”

In set one, it was the Monarchs who jumped out to a 3-2 lead. Neumann was able to flip the score and take a 4-3 advantage when Julia Ingwersen picked up an ace.

An Ingwersen tip kill and then an ace by Caitlin McGuigan increased the Cavaliers edge out to 18-7.

Aquinas didn’t make things easy on Neumann winning 14 of the next 20 points to get within three at 24-21. In the end, the Cavaliers were able to hold on for a four-point win by forcing the Monarchs into an error on the next point.

Neumann didn’t waste any time gaining an 8-5 lead in the second thanks to a pair of kills from Kinslee Bosak and then two blocks from AJ Bosak.

Back-to-back kills from McGuigan gave the Cavaliers a 22-13 lead later on in the set. Neumann secured an 11-point win with a block from Lily Bolden.

Kinslee Bosak and Bolden pushed the Cavaliers out to a 3-0 lead in the third set. It was extended out to 14-2 with an ace from Amanda Fylstra and a kill by Sladky.

An 11-7 run to end the third set gave Neumann a 16-point win and the match.

The Cavaliers finished with a .231 hitting percentage and a 91% serving percentage. They also compiled six blocks and had 37 digs.

Leading Neumann with 12 assists, six kills, five digs, two aces and one block was Sladky. Ingwersen had a match high 10 kills and five digs, while McGuigan had seven kills, nine digs, one block and four aces.

Getting 12 assists, three digs, two kills and one block was Lily Bolden and Kinslee Bosak ended up with six kills, two digs and one block.

On Tuesday, the Cavaliers traveled to West Point to take on a 10-5 Bluejay squad. The two teams ended up in a five-set thriller that Neumann lost 11-25, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25 and then 11-15.

Both teams struggled at the net with the Cavaliers finishing with a .102 hitting percentage and GACC had a .104. Neumann also had an 83.1 serving percentage and compiled 75 digs and seven blocks.

Amassing nine blocks, five kills and five digs was Kinslee Bosak and McGuigan ended up with 15 kills, three blocks, 22 digs and one assist.

Also in double figures with 10 kills, four blocks, one ace and 12 digs was Ingwersen. Bolden finished with eight kills, two blocks, 18 assists and 10 digs and Sladky had 20 assists, 15 digs, four blocks, two kills and one ace.

This week the Cavaliers are taking part in the Centennial Conference Volleyball Tournament on Oct. 6 through Oct. 8. All Saturday games will be in David City at Aquinas Catholic.