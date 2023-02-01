Everything clicks for Waverly in victory over Badgers

WAVERLY – A strong showing on offense and defense propelled the Waverly girls basketball team to a 58-42 victory over Bennington in the first round of the Eastern Midlands Conference Basketball Tournament on Jan. 23. This was also the second time the Vikings knocked off the Badgers in 10 days.

Like most EMC games, it was a grudge match to start with both teams trading blows. Waverly was able to outlast Bennington in the first quarter and grabbed a 10-8 advantage heading to the second.

The first points for the Vikings came on a three up top from Anna Clarke. Later on, Parker Christiansen nailed a three of her own to put Waverly up 24-13.

Heading into halftime, the Vikings lead remained at double digits at 26-16.

After scoring 16 points in the second, Waverly followed it up by dropping in 23 points in the third. Three-point shooting played a huge part with Christiansen, Kara Kassebaum and Paige Radenslaben all dialing it in from deep.

With one quarter left to play, the Vikings built a comfortable 49-24 advantage.

Bennington made a dent in Waverly’s edge with an 18-9 run in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings went on to win by 16 points.

On the glass, Waverly was outrebounded by the Badgers 34 to 24 and had 14 assists and five steals. From the field, the Vikings shot 37% and 80% at the free throw line.

Radenslaben powered Waverly with 16 points and Christiansen dropped in 13. Also in double figures was Annie Harms with 12 points. Peyton Tritz had eight, Kassebaum ended up with five and Clarke finished with four.

Next up for the Vikings was a showdown with Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North in the semifinals on Jan. 24. The firepower for the Wolves was just too much for Waverly in a 59-32 defeat.

In the first half, the Vikings finished with eight points in the first quarter and then six in the second. On the other end, Elkhorn North put up 14 points in both quarters which led to them doubling up Waverly 28-14 at the break.

The Wolves blew the game wide open in the third. They held the Vikings to seven points and scored 26 points of their own to go up 54-21.

Waverly turned the tide in the fourth and held Elkhorn North to five points while scoring 11. Two of those points came on a fast break layup by Lexi Adams.

Leading the Vikings with eight points was Tritz and Christiansen had six. Both scoring five points were Adams and Harms. Breely King put up four, Radenslaben ended up with three and Clarke finished with one.

Waverly closed out the conference tournament with a game at Class B No. 8 Blair on Jan. 26. The Vikings puledl off a 49-38 upset over the Bears.

It was a tightly contested first half of play. In both quarters, Waverly had a narrow edge and as a result were up 26-23 at the break.

The Vikings followed up an 18-point second quarter by putting up another 14 points in the third. With one quarter left to play, Waverly had built a 40-33 advantage.

In the final frame, the Vikings relied on defense to get to the finish line. They gave up five points to Blair which helped them increase their lead to 11 points by the final buzzer.

Tritz was the top scorer for Waverly with 19 points and Christiansen finished with 13. Putting up six was Harms, Adams scored five, Radenslaben ended up with four and Clarke had two.

The Vikings take on an always difficult Bishop Neumann squad at home at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2. They then travel to Aurora for a 6 p.m. showdown with the Huskies on Feb. 3.