Errors plague Raiders in loss to Thunderbirds

TECUMSEH- Out of the gate, the Class D2 No. 8 Mead volleyball team took on conference foe Johnson County Central on the road on August 30. It was a tough start for the Raiders as they were swept by the Thunderbirds in straight sets 25-16, 25-18, and 25-14.

“Unfortunately, we were plagued with errors and our defense was not playing well,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said. “We allowed JCC to average 10 kills a set and it was just too much for us to overcome. We are going to have to make some adjustments to see if we can fill up some holes along the back. We have a lot of new faces on the court and they are still learning to play next to each other. Our goal will be to progress in the next few weeks and see if we can settle in and get some success in the win column.”

With JCC leading 5-0 in the first set, Janie Munter got a kill that got the Raiders on the board. An ace from Lilly Flynn and another kill from Munter made it 13-11 in favor of the Thunderbirds.

Trailing 24-15 late in the set, Haylie Muhlbach earned a kill for the Raiders. On the next play, JCC got a point that gave them a nine point victory.

Similar to the first set, Mead did some good things with Brenna Schulz getting an ace and Munter picking up a kill that made it 11-9 Thunderbirds. JCC was able to end the second on a 14-9 run which gave them a seven point win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

The third was the most dominating set of the match for Thunderbirds who held the Raiders to just 14 points in an 11 point victory. Highlights from the third set for Mead were a pair of aces from Munter and Schulz.

Coming up with nine kills, 11 digs and one ace was Munter. Muhlbach came through with five kills and six digs, Schulz had three kills and two aces, and Stella Charles picked up two kills.

Earning 10 assists and six digs was Taylar Shull and Emily Kuhr had eight assists and two digs. Charles picked up six digs, Flynn had six digs and one ace, and Libby Gerguson came through with three digs.

From the JCC contest, the Raiders moved on to the Freeman Tournament on Sept 1 and 3. In pool play, Mead was defeated by D2 No. 3 Diller-Odell 25-14 and 25-12 and Deshler 25-19 and 25-21.

Against the Griffins, the Raiders were able to stick with D-O at the start. In the end, the experience for the Griffins was just too hard to overcome for Mead down the stretch in both sets.

Finishing with six kills, two aces, and two digs was Munter, while Muhlbach had three kills and four digs, and both Huckeby and Eckart had one kill. The freshmen Shull had five assists and one dig and Kuhr had six assists.

The Raiders put together a better performance in their second match Thursday when they took on Deshler. They kept right with the Dragons in a six point and then a four point loss.

Muhlbach powered the Raiders in the match with seven kills and six digs and Munter had two blocks, nine digs, and one kill. Leading Mead with 11 digs was Flynn and Charles ended with eight digs and two kills.

In the back row, Shull registered six assists and two digs and Kuhr had five assists.

Mead finished off pool play in the Freeman Tournament on Sept. 3 with a matchup with Sterling. The Raiders started to figure some things out defensively in the match, but the experience of the Jets was too hard to overcome in a 25-11 and 25-9 loss.

Coming up with four kills, two digs, and one ace in the match was Munter. Getting two kills and two digs was Muhlbach, Flynn had four digs and 12 good serve receives, and Shull picked up five assists.

Since Mead finished at the bottom of their pool they advance to the Silver Tournament Triangular. In their first match against Johnson-Brock, the Raiders were swept in straight sets 25-10 and 25-15.

Despite losing the match, Havelka liked how her team battled. They were in a lot of the points and created some rallies against the Eagles.

The top performer for Mead in the match was Munter with seven kills and eight digs. Muhlbach had four kills and nine digs and Shull had six assists and two digs.

In the Raiders final match of the long tournament; they played Deshler for the second time. Just like in the first matchup on Thursday, the Dragons were able to sweep Mead 25-21 and 25-19.

“We were really hoping to get our first win, but came up short again,” Havelka said. “We played nice defense and had some great moments, but we struggled to put everything together for an entire match. Our defense is getting there and now it’s about our hitters getting it done in transition.”

Finishing up with six kills and seven digs was Munter. Flynn had 22 digs and 16 good serve receives and Kuhr came up with six assists, three digs, and one ace.

The Raiders played Conestoga and Palmyra in a triangular at home on Sept. 6. They play at Osceola at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 and are taking part in the Fremont Bergan Tournament at 9 a.m. on Sept. 10.