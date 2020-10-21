Errors derail Cavalier title run

HASTINGS – Uncharacteristic play in the field slowed the Bishop Neumann softball team’s quest at earning the schools second state championship.
Nine errors in a 10-7 semifinal round loss against Kearney Catholic proved to be the beginning of the end for the 27-9 Cavaliers.
The next day the tournament came to an end with a second straight loss, this time to eventual champ Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Prior to the two losses, the Cavaliers played well in their first two games of the tournament against Hastings St. Cecilia and Malcolm.
The Cavaliers started the tournament with a 9-1 opening round win over the Bluehawks on Oct. 14.
Neumann scored three runs in the first inning and added five more in the fourth inning to pull away for the eight run six-inning win on a wind-chilled Wednesday morning.
Sophomore Aubrey Sylliaasen, senior Mattie Schultz and junior Macy Sabatka each drove in two runs apiece while powering the Cavaliers 12-hit attack.
Juniors Hattie Bohac and Emma Kavan also added two hits apiece and combined for two RBI.
The offense was more than enough for Sabatka who pitched extremely well. She allowed just three hits and a run while striking out five in six innings of work.
A few hours later the Cavaliers returned to the field for a contest with the Malcolm Clippers.
Malcolm led 3-1 going into the top of the fourth inning, but the Cavaliers erupted for seven runs on the strength of home runs from sophomore Avery Mayberry and Schultz.
Schultz brought the Cavalier fans to their feet with a 3-run bomb in the fourth inning.
Mayberry hit rockets the entire game and finished 3-for-4 at the plate.
Junior Mary Chvatal and Aubrey Sylliaasen also finished with three hits apiece against the Clippers.
Bohac and Kavan each drove in two runs apiece.
Sabatka earned another win, scattering 11 hits and three runs over seven innings.
A long layoff ensued for the Cavaliers as they didn’t return to the field until late Thursday afternoon and the Cavaliers came out sluggish.
Kearney Catholic took advantage of nine Cavalier errors and scored eight runs in the first three innings while coasting to a 10-7 victory.
Neumann attempted to stay in the game with a strong offensive performance which featured three home runs.
Mayberry slammed two more bombs including a 2-run jack in the third inning. Bohac added a solo shot in the third inning.
Chvatal and Aubrey Sylliaasen also finished with two hits apiece.
Sabatka endured the loss, but of the 10 runs she allowed only one was earned. She gave up nine hits.
The loss put the Cavaliers backs up against the wall in an elimination contest against top-seed Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Friday morning.
The Bluejays were upset by eight-seeded Central City 6-4 in their opening round contest.
Sabatka and GACC pitch-er Erin Franzluebbers were locked in a pitcher’s deul for three innings, with Neumann clinging to a 1-0 lead.
GACC erupted for three runs in the fourth and added six more in the fifth to pull away for a 9-1 five inning win.
Four more errors plagued the Cavaliers.
They were also able to come up with just two hits in five innings against Franzluebbers.
Bohac drove in the lone Cavalier run with an infield single in the third.
Sabatka worked into the fifth inning before being relieved by Aubrey Sylliaasen and sophomore Lainey Weist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!