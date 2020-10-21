Errors derail Cavalier title run

HASTINGS – Uncharacteristic play in the field slowed the Bishop Neumann softball team’s quest at earning the schools second state championship.

Nine errors in a 10-7 semifinal round loss against Kearney Catholic proved to be the beginning of the end for the 27-9 Cavaliers.

The next day the tournament came to an end with a second straight loss, this time to eventual champ Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

Prior to the two losses, the Cavaliers played well in their first two games of the tournament against Hastings St. Cecilia and Malcolm.

The Cavaliers started the tournament with a 9-1 opening round win over the Bluehawks on Oct. 14.

Neumann scored three runs in the first inning and added five more in the fourth inning to pull away for the eight run six-inning win on a wind-chilled Wednesday morning.

Sophomore Aubrey Sylliaasen, senior Mattie Schultz and junior Macy Sabatka each drove in two runs apiece while powering the Cavaliers 12-hit attack.

Juniors Hattie Bohac and Emma Kavan also added two hits apiece and combined for two RBI.