Errors cost Mustangs game against Eagles at home

VALPARAISO- In a home matchup against Arlington on Sept. 6, the Raymond Central softball team lost 13-0. The Mustangs only gave up four hits to the Eagles in three innings, but committed seven errors.

The Eagles scored all 13 of their runs in the second inning. During that stretch, Raymond Central walked six batters and committed five errors which helped Arlington score the runs.

Coming up with the only two hits for the Mustangs in the loss were Lily Johnson and Jordyn Harris. Springer pitched three innings gave up no earned runs, and had three strikeouts.

This week Raymond Central had a home game on Sept. 13 against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. They play at Douglas County West at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 and will be at the Plattsmouth Tournament at 9 a.m. on Sept. 17.