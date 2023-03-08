WAVERLY — To most of the world, he’s known as the dancing pumpkin man. To others, he’s a well-traveled comedian and a successful children’s book author. To folks in Waverly, though, he’s Matt.

Matt Geiler graduated from Waverly High School in 1993, and has checked off boxes since then as a graduate of the renowned Chicago improv organization The Second City, as the frontman of a prolific pop-rock band and as a freelance illustrator and cartoon connoisseur.

He’s felt the creative bug since he was a kid, but he credits former Waverly English teacher and speech coach Bruce Sedivy for lighting a path toward a career in the arts. Geiler was taking Sedivy’s required speech class as a high school sophomore, and Sedivy was impressed with the student’s informative speech about the process of cartoon animation.

“(Sedivy) pulled me aside and was like, ‘Hey, you should come out for the speech team,’” Geiler said. “So that was kind of my entry into that kind of performative stuff. I’m in lifelong blood debt to him for teaching me speech and drama in high school.”

So when Sedivy, a Waverly Community Library board member, reached out to Geiler to return to Waverly to be part of the library’s 11th anniversary open house, there was little hesitation.

“I was like, ‘Of course, yeah, anything I can do to help out,’” Geiler said.

Geiler will be the featured guest at the open house event, which takes place on March 19 from 2-4 p.m. at the Waverly Community Foundation Building. Visitors can expect a Q&A session with Geiler, but that’s all he can guarantee — as an improviser, he’s not one to make strict plans.

Geiler’s comedy career started before he graduated from high school, performing stand-up and improv routines at clubs like the Funny Bone in Omaha. Soon after, he moved to New York to train as an actor while his improv troupe toured the United States in late 1990s and early 2000s.

“But I feel like I really kind of dialed it in when I got into The Second City in Chicago in 2004,” he said. “That was really when it was like, ‘Okay, now I’m training at this place where a lot of my comedy heroes cut their teeth before they went on to bigger things.’”

He returned to Nebraska and took a job in Omaha as a news anchor at local The CW affiliate KXVO, pursuing creative things on the side. During that period was when he inadvertently made his biggest cultural contribution.

Every October, a video of a man dancing to the “Ghostbusters” theme while dressed in a black unitard and a makeshift pumpkin head makes the rounds on social media. Geiler is the man behind the mask, having improvised the dance routine during a few minutes of dead time in a late-October broadcast.

The original clip, which the internet has since reworked into countless remixes, has received over 10 million views on KXVO’s YouTube channel, and its success led Geiler to appearances on national TV shows like “America’s Got Talent.”

While the video surely adds a bit more heft to Geiler’s name, he thinks he’s a lot more than the “Dancing Pumpkin Man.” His resume proves it.

The past several years have seen Geiler’s animation career start to pay dividends, particularly when the live comedy circuit shut down for two years during the pandemic. In April, he’ll pitch a children’s cartoon he created — “Bright & Hope” — to producers at Nickelodeon. In the series, the titular characters try to find their place in the dark and gloomy Upside Down Town and spread positivity to a public depressed by the city’s oligarchic mayor.

The series is based on a children’s book, “A Bright House,” which Geiler wrote, illustrated and published in 2018. The book was Geiler’s second, after his 2016 debut, “The Adventures of Edison Matthews.”

Geiler’s ideas for “Edison” had been percolating since 2003, after his first son was born. At that point, his plan was for the book’s pages to hang on the walls of his son’s nursery, depicting the boy going on cartoonish adventures of his own. By 2016, the idea had evolved into a story about a young boy sharing with his father the imaginative world dreamt up in his head.

The book incorporates lighthearted humor, and Geiler said its overt theme is being in touch with one’s imagination. But its deeper message is a reflection on the limited amount of time that a parent has with their child before they grow up.

“Your kid is only five once,” Geiler said. “Once they move out of that place where the world is completely new and full of wonder and it’s all about questioning and asking how things work, then it’s gone. It’s important to close the book or shut off the computer and swivel the chair around.”

That’s a balance Geiler likes to strike in his work these days — weighing comedy with thoughtful morals. The jokes often come out when Geiler starts with a blank page. It’s easier for him to sketch out ideas as they come, and refine them into something more meaningful later on.

“It’s always been easier for me to just kind of improvise, take a jump and see what comes,” Geiler said. “You’re trying to preserve that feeling, and you’re trying to figure out the best way to hone it and get it to a presentable space without losing the fire or spontaneity or the heart that it comes from.”

But Geiler has covered a lot of ground in his nearly 30 years in entertainment. He’s not above making improv songs on stage using crowd-suggested lyrical topics, like Ebola and toenails. Nor is he above performing the dancing pumpkin routine on national television. He also makes more serious music with his hooky rock band Frederick Julius, which has a new album coming out in August. However he can express his creativity in a given moment, that’s the route he usually takes.

“The important thing, to me, is to keep making my stuff,” he said. “That’s what I always tell other young people pursuing creative things. I say, ‘Keep making your stuff, and the right avenue will present itself.’”

More information on the Waverly Community Library’s 11th anniversary open house is available on the library’s Facebook page.