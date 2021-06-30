Empire win three in row at tourney

WAVERLY – The Waverly Empire senior legion baseball team started the week with a 14-8 setback at home against Ashland on June 22.
Waverly led 5-2 going into the top of the fourth inning, but the Bluejays pushed across eight runs to take control of the game.
The two teams combined for 22 runs, 28 hits and 43 baserunners.
Levi Powell came through with three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Empire offense.
Jake Bream also finished with three base hits. He stole a base and scored two runs against AG.
Caleb Herrell reached base five times, stole a base, scored two runs and drove in a run.
Waverly used eight pitchers against the Jays and they combined to allow 14 hits, 14 runs and six walks in seven innings.
The Vikings returned to action on Thursday when they took to the road to take on 316 (Wichita, Kan.) in the Battle of Omaha Tournament.
Waverly trailed 2-0 until finally breaking through with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Empire added two more in the seventh and pulled out the 4-2 victory.
Payton Engel delivered a pair of key base hits and drove in two runs.
Kaden Harris and Landon Oelke each scored a pair of runs for Empire.
The story of the game was the pitching of Nash Peterson. Peterson worked seven innings of two-hit ball while allowing just three hits and three walks. He struck out six.
Empire made it two wins in a row on Thursday when they were able to take down the Fargo (N.D.) Jets by a score of 9-2.
Waverly scored two runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed.
Empire finished with 10 base hits and it was Engel leading the way with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBI.
Bream also reached base three times and scored a pair of runs.
Harrell and Oelke each drove in a pair of runs in the seven-run victory.
Powell started and earned the win on the mound for Empire after scattering seven hits and one run in five innings. He struck out three and walked none.
Sam Bentjen and Bream also threw effective innings against Fargo.
Empire made it three wins in a row when they were able to score a knockout 14-9 win over the Omaha Aces on Saturday morning.
Waverly led 6-2 going into the bottom of the third inning and 9-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but the game never felt in hand until the final out was recorded.
Empire finished with 12 base hits and took advantage of four walks and four errors.
Eight different players scored runs for Empire it was Engel and Riley March leading the way offensively with three hits apiece.
Bream, Powell, Marsh and Harris all drove in two runs for Waverly.
Engel worked five innings of five run ball while striking out 10 in earning the victory.
Empire returned to the diamond on Sunday afternoon for a contest with Omaha Burke.
Burke scored four runs in the fourth and added three more in the fifth en route to earning an 8-5 victory over Waverly.
Engel hit a home run in the first inning and finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Oelke and Jarrett Ballinger also finished with two hits for Waverly.
Herrell and Oelke swiped bags for Empire.
Carson Vachal started and took the loss on the mound for Waverly. He allowed five runs in three-and-a-third innings of work.
The 3-2 finish on the diamond last week moved Empire’s record to 7-13-1 on the season.
Jason Unger is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at jason.unger@wahoonewspaper.com.