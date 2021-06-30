Empire win three in row at tourney

Empire added two more in the seventh and pulled out the 4-2 victory.

Payton Engel delivered a pair of key base hits and drove in two runs.

Kaden Harris and Landon Oelke each scored a pair of runs for Empire.

The story of the game was the pitching of Nash Peterson. Peterson worked seven innings of two-hit ball while allowing just three hits and three walks. He struck out six.

Empire made it two wins in a row on Thursday when they were able to take down the Fargo (N.D.) Jets by a score of 9-2.

Waverly scored two runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed.

Empire finished with 10 base hits and it was Engel leading the way with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBI.

Bream also reached base three times and scored a pair of runs.

Harrell and Oelke each drove in a pair of runs in the seven-run victory.