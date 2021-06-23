Empire starts week with 8-2 victory

WAVERLY – The Empire Varsity Senior Legion baseball team rolled to an 8-2 home win at Lawson Park over Nebraska City on June 15.

Waverly led 6-0 after three innings and cruised to their fourth win of the season.

Waverly was able to win despite committing four errors.

Caleb Herrell reached base four times. He had two hits, including a triple, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run.

Kaden Harris and Nolan Maahs also played well, combining for four hits, three runs scored and an RBI.

Carson Vachal drove in two runs with a double.

Sam Bentjen pitched extremely well and earned the win for Empire.

He pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits.

Harris also fired to scoreless innings for Empire.

The win improved Empire’s record to 4-11-1 on the year.