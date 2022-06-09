Empire seniors open up 2022 campaign at home

WAVERLY- The Waverly Empire senior legion baseball team started the 2022 season with a 1-3 mark this past week. They were able to earn a 12-1 victory over the Crete Stop N Shop seniors 12-1 on May 31 and then were defeated by the Hickman seniors 7-6 on June 1 at Lawson Park in Waverly.

Against Crete in the season opener, Waverly fell behind early by a score of 1-0.

It didn’t take long for Empire to make that deficit up with two runs in the bottom of the first. With two outs Payton Engel doubled to left field and Wyatt Fanning singled to left driving in both runs.

After holding the Cardinals scoreless in their turn at-bat in the second, Waverly plated another five runs.

It started with the Empire loading the bases with one out and then Kaden Harris singled to right field scoring Landon Oelke. Singles by Engel and Jarrett Ballinger and then a passed ball that scored Garrett Rine made it a 7-1 contest in favor of Waverly.

Similar to the second, Empire was once again able to load the bases in the third inning. Oelke scored the only run of the inning on a wild pitch that got away from Crete’s catcher.

Four more runs were tacked on in the fifth by Waverly. A sacrifice fly by Levi Powell to center scored Drew Miller and then back-to-back walks brought in another two runs. Oelke scored the final run of the game on an error by the Cardinals as Waverly increased their edge up to 11 runs.

Coming up with two runs scored, two hits, and two RBIs was Miller. Engel had two hits and one RBI, while Fanning, Powell, Harris, and Rine had one hit and one run batted in.

Nate Leininger was the starting pitcher and went 4.2 innings with four strikeouts. Pitching 0.1 innings was Dalton Pfenning who only gave up one hit.

The next day, Empire had a tough early season showdown with Hickman. A six spot by the Titans in the second innings allowed Hickman to pull out the 7-6 victory.

Early on, it was Waverly who was able to jump out to a 2-0 nothing lead. They accomplished this with a single from Miller that scored Harris from second and then Ballinger crossed home on a wild pitch.

After Hickman posted six runs in the second inning, Empire struck back with three runs in the bottom of the second to make it a one run contest at 6-5.

With two runners on and two outs both Ballinger and Miller singled driving in a run apiece. Ballinger would eventually get to third base and scored on a passed ball.

Trailing 7-5, Waverly was able to put up one run in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded and no outs, Oelke hit a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Fanning.

Unfortunately, Empire wasn’t able to scratch another run across with strikeouts in the next two at-bats that got Hickman out of the inning.

It was a similar scenario for Waverly in their final at-bat of the game in the seventh. The Titans pitcher Russel was able to strikeout out the side and preserved the one run win for Hickman.

Miller led Waverly with three hits and two RBIs in the loss. Finishing with two runs scored, one hit, and one run driven in was Ballinger. Oelke had the only other RBI for Empire in the game.

Nash Peterson went 1.2 innings with two earned runs given up and three strikeouts. James Van Cleave came in and pitched 5.1 innings in relief with one earned run given up and recorded nine strikeouts.

The seniors finished the week with a double header against the Grand Island Seniors at home on June 4. They ended up coming out on the losing end in both games in a 10-4 and then a 10-1 loss to Grand Island.

In the first game, all of Waverly’s runs came in the first inning.

With one out and trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the first, Harris and Bruin Sampson both ended up singling. Back-to-back doubles by Brody Phillips and Zach Schwang tied the game up at three apiece.

An error on a hit from Ethan Bon Busch gave Empire their first lead at 4-3.

That lead wouldn’t last, with Grand Island scoring four runs in the second. They followed that up with one run in the fifth and two runs in the seventh.

Sampson, Schwang, and Phillips all came up with two hits and had one RBI in the loss. Pitching 1.1 innings with five earned runs given up and seven strikeouts was Eli Russel, Leininger pitched 3.2 innings with no runs given up and four strikeouts, coming on for one inning with two earned runs given up was Claycomb, and Harris went one inning with no earned runs given up.

It was even harder for Waverly to score in the second game against Grand Island where they only scored one run on two hits. The run was scored in the first on a double from Sampson that drove in Schwang who was walked earlier in the contest.

Empire kept Grand Island off the scoreboard up until the fifth and the sixth inning. It was then that they were able to strike for four runs in the fifth and then six in the sixth to take control of the contest.

Sampson had one hit and one RBI in game two. Pitching 4.1 innings with three earned runs given up and four strikeouts was Jackson.

In relief, Peterson came on for one inning, gave up three earned runs, and had one strikeout and Pfenning pitched for 0.2 innings with no earned runs given up.

This week the seniors took on Nebraska City on the road on June 7. Later this week, Waverly will be taking part in the Coach K Tournament in Lincoln.