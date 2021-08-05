Empire seniors end season with loss in area championship

WAHOO – Waverly’s Empire Netting and Fencing varsity legion team was just one run away from going to state.

In the Area B4 Tournament championship game against Central City in Wahoo on July 27, Empire lost the 1-0 lead they had established in the first inning after a home run from Caleb Herrell.

The game remained stagnant for the second and third innings with neither team scoring any runs. Unfortunately for Waverly, Central City finally responded to Herrell’s homer in the first inning with a run, followed by two more runs in the fifth inning with Empire pitcher Carson Vachal allowing all three runs from the opponents.

Vachal also allowed nine hits. Following his performance was Riley Marsh who threw two relief innings. Waverly had a total of five hits on the day, two being from Herrell who led the team in hits.

While Empire was able to respond with one run by Eli Russell, it wasn’t enough to secure the district trophy and ticket to the state tournament in Crete. Waverly lost 2-3.

The loss against Central City came after two high scoring games against Ashland-Greenwood on July 26 and Wahoo on July 27.