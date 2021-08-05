Empire seniors end season with loss in area championship

WAHOO – Waverly’s Empire Netting and Fencing varsity legion team was just one run away from going to state.
In the Area B4 Tournament championship game against Central City in Wahoo on July 27, Empire lost the 1-0 lead they had established in the first inning after a home run from Caleb Herrell.
The game remained stagnant for the second and third innings with neither team scoring any runs. Unfortunately for Waverly, Central City finally responded to Herrell’s homer in the first inning with a run, followed by two more runs in the fifth inning with Empire pitcher Carson Vachal allowing all three runs from the opponents.
Vachal also allowed nine hits. Following his performance was Riley Marsh who threw two relief innings. Waverly had a total of five hits on the day, two being from Herrell who led the team in hits.
While Empire was able to respond with one run by Eli Russell, it wasn’t enough to secure the district trophy and ticket to the state tournament in Crete. Waverly lost 2-3.
The loss against Central City came after two high scoring games against Ashland-Greenwood on July 26 and Wahoo on July 27.
Waverly overtook Ashland quickly in response to the opponent’s one run in the first inning with three runs in the second inning that Monday afternoon. While Ashland attempted to come back with runs in the third and fifth innings, it wasn’t enough to fend off the Empire offense.
Waverly recorded one run in the third inning, two runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth inning putting the score at 10-3.
Payton Engel pitched five innings for Waverly allowing three hits and three runs. Jake Bream and Trey Jackson followed Engel’s act to finish out the game allowing no more runs.
Waverly had a total of 11 hits in the six and a half innings of play with 10 runs for the final score. Bream and Riley Marsh each had two runs. Engel, Herrell, Wyatt Fanning, Vachal, Eli Russell and Kaden Harris each had one run.
After defeating Ashland, Waverly played the home team of Wahoo on July 27. Empire defeated Wahoo 23-16.
Waverly opened the game scoring four runs in the first inning with Wahoo responding with two runs. In the second inning Waverly managed six runs followed by three more runs in the fifth inning and one more run in the sixth inning.
Waverly capped the game with nine runs in the seventh inning. Wahoo responded in the bottom of the seventh with two runs which was not enough to combat Waverly’s lead.
Empire hit the ball 19 times in this game. Marsh led the team with five hits, two runs and nine RBIs. Marsh’s run in the second inning was a home run. Russell and Herrell were the leading scorers of the game with four runs.
Engel and Fanning each had three runs. Along with Marsh, Bream also scored two runs. Vachal, Oelke, Jackson, Nolan Maahs and Harris all scored one run.
While the season is over, there are high hopes for Empire varsity’s season next year.
“Season comes to a close but lots of momentum and things to look forward to for Empire Netting and Fence,” a tweet from Empire Netting and Fence Waverly Varsity read.
