Emily Quinn reaches 250 steal mark in victory over Cowboys

Hebenstreit and Quinn were both in double figures with 15 points and 11 points. Next on the list was Emily Oldenburg with five points, Langemeier scored three, and Brianna Lemke, Watson, and Munter all had one point.

It was a battle of two solid teams in Mead on Jan. 15, as the Raiders welcomed in Howells-Dodge. Both teams were even on the scoreboard most of the game, but in the end, it was Jaguars who edged out the Raiders.

“We knew this was going to be a very physical game, and I thought our girls stepped up to their physical play very well,” Havelka said. “You learn a lot from a loss and in this game; we learned that we have to have more players looking to score.”

It was an 8-8 deadlock after one quarter of action and Mead was up 23-20 at the half. In the third, Howells-Dodge flipped the script with a 19-16 scoring run that tied the game at 39-39.

The Jaguars jumped out to an early 46-39 lead in the fourth, but then a three by Munter made it a four-point game. Mead held Howells-Dodge to just one point the rest of the game, but it wasn’t enough to erase the early hole they were in to start the quarter.