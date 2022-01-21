Emily Quinn reaches 250 steal mark in victory over Cowboys

MEAD- Emily Quinn of Mead picked up the 250th steal of her career in a 44-12 victory over Boys Town at home on Jan. 13. On top of beating the Cowboys, the Raiders also knocked Weeping Water 37-35 and lost to Howells-Dodge 47-45.
“Going into the game, I challenged the girls to take care of the ball, and they stepped up and we had a season-low for turnovers in a game with eight,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “Even with only shooting 25% from the field, I was very happy with our shot attempts because the girls were taking shots that we know they can make. Emily Quinn recorded her 250th career steal, as well as breaking the Mead school record for steals in a career.”
It was tough sledding for Mead’s offense in the first quarter. Despite those scoring issues, the Raiders still led 6-2 at the end of the quarter.
Mead started the second off on a 7-0 run after Emily Hebenstreit made a three-pointer that put the Raiders in front 13-2.
In total, Mead had 16 points in the second, compared to just seven points scored by the Cowboys. Heading into halftime, it was a 22-9 contest.
Hebenstreit had another made three to start the third and Quinn stole an inbound pass and made a layup. With only three points scored by Boys Town in the quarter, it was 35-12 in favor of the Raiders.
A three-pointer from Lilly Watson and a layup in transition by Janie Munter helped push Mead to the finish line in the victory.
Leading all scorers with 14 points, four rebounds, and three steals was Hebenstreit. Emily Oldenburg recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Watson scored seven points, Bailey Langemeier finished with six points, Quinn scored four points, and Munter recorded three points.
It was a much closer contest for the Raiders when they took on Weeping Water on the road on Jan. 11. Mead led for most of the game and was able to hold on for a 37-35 victory.
To start the game off, Quinn was able to come up with a steal that she took the other way for a layup that put the Raiders ahead 6-3. Mead added one more point to that advantage by the end of the quarter and they were leading 9-5.
Langemeier had three-pointers on consecutive possessions that increased the lead to 15-5 and helped the Raiders procure a 19-13 edge at halftime.
Both teams battled to an eight to eight draw on the scoreboard in the third. This meant Mead was still up 27-21 with one quarter remaining.
The Indians didn’t make it easy for the Raiders to win the game, as they outscored them 14-10 in the fourth. Luckily Mead was able to get enough stops to hold on for a two-point win.
Hebenstreit and Quinn were both in double figures with 15 points and 11 points. Next on the list was Emily Oldenburg with five points, Langemeier scored three, and Brianna Lemke, Watson, and Munter all had one point.
It was a battle of two solid teams in Mead on Jan. 15, as the Raiders welcomed in Howells-Dodge. Both teams were even on the scoreboard most of the game, but in the end, it was Jaguars who edged out the Raiders.
“We knew this was going to be a very physical game, and I thought our girls stepped up to their physical play very well,” Havelka said. “You learn a lot from a loss and in this game; we learned that we have to have more players looking to score.”
It was an 8-8 deadlock after one quarter of action and Mead was up 23-20 at the half. In the third, Howells-Dodge flipped the script with a 19-16 scoring run that tied the game at 39-39.
The Jaguars jumped out to an early 46-39 lead in the fourth, but then a three by Munter made it a four-point game. Mead held Howells-Dodge to just one point the rest of the game, but it wasn’t enough to erase the early hole they were in to start the quarter.
Hebenstreit scored 23 points and added seven rebounds. Oldenburg is really starting to be a key player, scoring seven points and pulling down five rebounds. Munter provided a big spark off the bench knocking down two big three-pointers and Watson had seven rebounds.