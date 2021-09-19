Elle Glock named to Team USA!

SANTO DOMINGO - USC volleyball player and 2020 Wahoo graduate Elle Glock has been selected to play for Team USA at the Pan American Cup this week in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Glock, along with other young talent ,will try to bring home another gold medal, following the US Womens first ever gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this July.

The US women will play Canada, Cuba, Domincan Republic, Mexico, and Puerto Rico in the five day tournament.

The first matches in the round robin were played on Sept. 13. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals on Sept. 18 and then the finals will be played on Sept. 19.