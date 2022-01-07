Elle Glock is transferring to Louisville

Former Wahoo volleyball standout Elle Glock is transferring from the University of Southern California to Louisville for Volleyball. The news was broke by the Cardinals today.

In order to be ready for the fall, Glock will join Louisville for the spring practices and scrimmages.

Coming out of high school, Glock was the 39th rated volleyball recruit in the country out of high school. She helped lead the Warriors to four state tournaments and three Class C-1 State Championships.

She will be joining setter Raquel Lazaro who transferred from USC in December to Louisville.

One thing that Glock shares in common with Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly is that they are both from the Cornhusker State.

The Cardinals are coming off their best season in program history, where they finished with only one loss, which came in the final four. That was a five-set match they dropped to Wisconsin who ended up going on to win the National Championship.