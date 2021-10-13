Election date set for Karloff recall vote

Karloff’s son, Chad Karloff, owns some of the land that is being leased by Community Energy for the proposed 500-acre solar farm south of Yutan. Because of a conflict of interest, Doris Karloff did not attend meetings and abstained from voting on issues related to solar farm regulations and permit applications.

Carritt said the opponents of the solar farm felt Karloff should have attended the public hearings and voted on these agenda items. Karloff is legally required to abstain from any proceedings that could benefit her or her family financially.

On Sept. 20, Carritt presented 75 petitions to Saunders County Clerk/Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren. Lindgren verified that there were more than the 573 signatures required for the recall election to be held.

Once the signatures were verified, the governing body (county board of supervisors) is required to pass a resolution to set the date of the election. Karloff excused herself and left the room during the discussion and vote on the resolution. Vice Chairman Dave Lutton presided in her place.

Lindgren explained to the county board that Dec. 14 was chosen according to state statutes.