Election date set for Karloff recall vote

WAHOO – The date has been set for the election to recall a Saunders County Supervisor.
During its meeting Oct. 12, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors passed Resolution 32-2021 setting the election to possibly recall District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff for Dec. 14.
Karloff, of Yutan, represents District 2, which includes Union, Wahoo, Marble and most of Clear Creek townships
The recall effort was started by Rhonda Carritt of Wahoo when she filed the recall on July 21. Her stated reason for the recall is: “The residents of Saunders County District 2 hold that our elected Supervisor Doris Karloff has not represented the best interests of the district. Choosing to ignore recommendations of the county planning board, favoring big business over its residents, putting personal and family gain above the residents and being out of touch with her constituents. For this, Karloff should be recalled.”
Karloff filed a defense statement that read: “I was re-elected Nov. 2020 for County Board. Another election will cost taxpayers approximately $5,725. In July-Sept. 2019 my family received the same letters about a solar project as 53 other landowners. My family had interest. I recused myself immediately, filed papers with the state and did not discuss nor vote on the issue, in order to maintain neutrality.”
About two weeks after filing the recall, Carritt confirmed that it was related to the proposed solar farm project near Yutan.
Karloff’s son, Chad Karloff, owns some of the land that is being leased by Community Energy for the proposed 500-acre solar farm south of Yutan. Because of a conflict of interest, Doris Karloff did not attend meetings and abstained from voting on issues related to solar farm regulations and permit applications.
Carritt said the opponents of the solar farm felt Karloff should have attended the public hearings and voted on these agenda items. Karloff is legally required to abstain from any proceedings that could benefit her or her family financially.
On Sept. 20, Carritt presented 75 petitions to Saunders County Clerk/Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren. Lindgren verified that there were more than the 573 signatures required for the recall election to be held.
Once the signatures were verified, the governing body (county board of supervisors) is required to pass a resolution to set the date of the election. Karloff excused herself and left the room during the discussion and vote on the resolution. Vice Chairman Dave Lutton presided in her place.
Lindgren explained to the county board that Dec. 14 was chosen according to state statutes.
Lindgren told the supervisors she will ask the Secretary of State for permission to hold a mail-in only election to save money. The county must pay for the election. Lindgren said because the county would not need to train and pay for workers at two polling places, it would be less expensive to hold a mail-in election.
