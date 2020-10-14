Ehrlich sentenced to over a decade in jail

Ehrlich then put the semi in reverse and headed towards the police cruiser and the deputy’s vehicle. He collided with the vehicles, pushing them about 30 feet. The suspect attempted to drive away, but the semi was attached to the cruiser. He was taken into custody by Haiar and Martin.

Erhlich was sentenced to five to six years in the state correctional system on two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, which were ordered to be served consecutively. He also was sentenced to one year in prison to be served concurrently for each of the following charges: assault on an officer, terroristic threats (two counts) and child abuse.

In the sentencing order, Saunders County District Court Christina Marroquin stated that Ehrlich was not a candidate for probation because it was likely he would engage in additional criminal activity while on probation. She also noted that a lesser sentence would “depreciate the seriousness of the crime.”

Erhlich’s attorneys, Public Defender Tom Klein and Miranda Rogers, filed on Oct. 6, along with a notice of poverty, stating Erhlich had no income or assets.

The defendant was found not guilty by the jury on one count of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.