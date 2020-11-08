Egr selected for Bar Foundation’s 2020 Class of Fellows

LINCOLN – James M. Egr of David City is one of 30 Nebraska lawyers and judges named to the 2020 Class of Fellows of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, Foundation President Steve Guenzel has announced.

Egr is with the law firm of Egr Birkel & Wollmer. He practices in the areas of estate planning, probate and trust administration, real estate and business, Social Security disability and municipal law.

He is the city attorney for David City and legal counsel for the Nebraska Volunteer Firefighters Association. He also is a member of the Butler County Hospital Board and recently retired from the Blue Valley Behavioral Health Board after 25 years of service. He is an ex officio board member of the Nebraska Firefighters Museum and Education Center.

Egr, who was reared on a farm near Prague, received his B.A. in 1971 and his J.D. in 1973, both from Creighton University. He is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.