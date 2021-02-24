 Skip to main content
Egr, Jessen leave Omaha with medals
Yutan Wrestling

TOUGH CUSTOMER: Yutan junior Josh Jessen won three matches at the state championships last week and finished his season with a record of 33-9.

OMAHA – Six Yutan wrestlers combined to score 29 points at the state tournament last week.

Senior Caden Egr capped his high school career with a medal around his neck after finishing fifth in a loaded 182-pound Class C weight class.

Egr won his first two matches while advancing to one of the two 182-pound semifinal matches.

He was pinned by Ord’s Kelan Meyer late in the third period losing for just the second time this season.

After a loss to Ravenna’s Jesse Drahota in the consolation semifinals, Egr was able bounce back with a win over Sawyer Kunc of Wilber-Clatonia in the match for fifth place. Kunc had to forfeit because he wasn’t medically fit to compete.

The win ended Egr’s season with a record of 32-3.

Speaking of injuries, sophomore Quran Cook had to forfeit his third round consolation matchup with Drew Bogard of Amherst, leaving him one win shy of wrestling for a medal.

He finished with a record of 2-2 in Omaha and ended his sophomore year with a record of 36-4.

Junior Josh Jessen had a great state tournament and left with a sixth place medal. Jessen won three matches in Omaha and finished his junior campaign with a record of 33-9.

Senior Sean Henkel finished with a record of 1-2 in Omaha while competing at 145 pounds. Henkel finished his final season on the varsity mat with a record of 27-9.

Sophomore Janson Pilkington (106) and freshman Derek Wacker (160) both qualified for the state tourney, but lost both of their matches.

