Egr, five teammates off to Omaha

BATTLE CREEK – The Yutan Chieftain wrestling team finished runner-up at the Class C-3 District Meet held on a snowy and cold Saturday afternoon at Battle Creek High School.

The Chieftains scored 105.5 points at the meet and will be sending six grapplers to the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

The Chieftains were led by a district championship from 182-pound senior Caden Egr. Egr captured the gold medal after winning three matches in Battle Creek.

Egr improved to 29-1 after scoring a 3-1 decision over Sawyer Kunc of Wilber-Clatonia in the 195-pound match for gold.

Sophomore Quran Cook returns to the state tournament after finishing runner-up at 220 in Battle Creek. Cook lost for just the second time this season when he was pinned by Jazper Ames of Lutheran High Northeast in the 220-pound final. Cook will take a 34-2 record into Omaha.

170-pound junior Josh Jessen also finished runner-up at the district meet.

Jessen lost to unbeaten and top-ranked Sam Moore of Central City in the 170-pound match for gold. Jessen will take a 30-6 record into the state tournament.