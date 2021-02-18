Egr, five teammates off to Omaha

BATTLE CREEK – The Yutan Chieftain wrestling team finished runner-up at the Class C-3 District Meet held on a snowy and cold Saturday afternoon at Battle Creek High School.
The Chieftains scored 105.5 points at the meet and will be sending six grapplers to the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.
The Chieftains were led by a district championship from 182-pound senior Caden Egr. Egr captured the gold medal after winning three matches in Battle Creek.
Egr improved to 29-1 after scoring a 3-1 decision over Sawyer Kunc of Wilber-Clatonia in the 195-pound match for gold.
Sophomore Quran Cook returns to the state tournament after finishing runner-up at 220 in Battle Creek. Cook lost for just the second time this season when he was pinned by Jazper Ames of Lutheran High Northeast in the 220-pound final. Cook will take a 34-2 record into Omaha.
170-pound junior Josh Jessen also finished runner-up at the district meet.
Jessen lost to unbeaten and top-ranked Sam Moore of Central City in the 170-pound match for gold. Jessen will take a 30-6 record into the state tournament.
160-pound freshman Derek Wacker also punched his ticket to the state meet with a third place finish in Battle Creek. Wacker finished with a record of 3-1 on Saturday after scoring a second period
pin over Conner Hochstein
of Hartington Cedar Catholic in his third-place match up. The win improved his record to 33-9 on the year.
Senior Sean Henkel returns to the state meet after finishing fourth on Saturday.
Henkel’s 2-2 record at the district meet sends him to Omaha with a mark of 26-7.
Sophomore Janson Pilkington will wrestle at the state meet for the first time after finishing fourth in Battle Creek.
Pilkington’s two wins at the district meet send him to Omaha with a record of 21-14.
Chieftains Bryce Kolc (113), Nate Rupp (120), Trev Arlt (126), Jesse Kult (132) and Tyler Pinkelman (285) all finished one win away from qualifying for the state meet.