Eek at the Creek returns for year four of Halloween heaven

WAVERLY – For 364 days of the year, the Camp Creek showgrounds are a sanctuary for enthusiasts of antique agricultural and railroad machinery. But for one spooky Saturday, the grounds transform into a Halloween haven.

On Oct. 15, Camp Creek is hosting its fourth-annual Eek at the Creek, where freaky frolicking abounds and children hunt for tricky treasures. This year’s event runs from 3 to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

Eek at the Creek is primarily a trunk-or-treat event, where about 30 people park their cars and hand out candy from trunks decorated for the occasion. The 2021 edition drew more than 600 kids to the grounds.

Event organizer Roxane Micek said in the past two years, when trunk or treat events were especially popular as a COVID-friendly trick-or-treating alternative, people got extra creative with their trunk decorations. She expects to see a grab bag of ghoulish garnishments this year.

“Some people go all out, and some people just put out a bowl of candy,” Micek said.

Kate Faughn is in her fourth year of helping with the event, and she has four children who will dress up and traipse across the grounds on a quest to cram their candy bags.

“I think the most exciting thing is seeing their eyes light up at each trunk, because each one’s decorated differently,” Faughn said.

The trunks will be spread around the showgrounds, and kids will follow Camp Creek’s roads from the west entrance, down Main Street – where the drug store and jail buildings will be open – and up west again toward the steam hill.

“I love it, because we put some space in between the trunks,” Faughn said. “So the kids get to run, it’s open, it’s outdoors, they get to run off the sugar as we’re going, but they also get to see a lot of fun stuff.”

Attendees will be able to take their chances on a haunted hayrack ride, but Faughn’s mother-in-law Eileen, who has volunteered at each Eek at the Creek so far, said the tram trail is “nothing too spooky.” The Waverly High School dance team will perform along the route, as well.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” Eileen Faughn said. “People are so grateful, and the kids are so excited.”

Eek at the Creek fulfills another Camp Creek goal – to attract youth to the showgrounds to discover Nebraska’s agricultural heritage and pique their interest in attending Camp Creek’s other year-round events. Kate Faughn said she didn’t know what a threshing machine was until she married into the Faughn family.

“You want the young families and young kids to also see that kind of stuff,” Kate Faughn said. “There’s a lot of cool history that happens out there, and for our young families, I think it’s so neat to be able to offer something that many people don’t normally get close to home.”

She said hot dogs and popcorn will be available at the Snyder Pavilion, and a potluck dinner will be held following the trunk-or-treat. It’s all free, she said, as a way to give back to the community. But her big attraction to each year’s Eek at the Creek is being able to relive Halloween in a new way.

“Just seeing Halloween through their eyes makes it all worth it again.”

More information can be found at ccthreshers.org/eek.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.