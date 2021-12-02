Eddie inducted into the hall for the Warriors

Fremont- Working hard and growing up in the sports-crazed town of Wahoo helped Eric Eddie become one of six athletes inducted in the Midland Athletic Hall of Fame back on September 17. He was selected for his work on the basketball court, where he played four seasons for Midland.
“It was definitely out of the blue,” Eddie said. “I had been out of school since 2000 and it really wasn’t on my mind.”
During his time with the Warriors, he scored 1,508 points, good enough for 10th all-time in school history. Eddie also had 358 rebounds, 188 assists, 135 steals, and 246 three-pointers, which was the second-most in school history at the end of his career.
In 1999-2000 he had his best year, averaging 18 points a game. That type of production led Midland to the NIAC Tournament Title and helped them reach the NAIA National Tournament.
According to Eddie growing up his parents Paul and Marsha who still live in Wahoo, were very supportive of him and are a big reason he had the success he did in basketball. They pushed him to not only play basketball but every sport he could.
“My mom and dad were really supportive of me,” Eddie said. “Sports were really important in my family. From baseball to basketball to football, and even track and golf, everything we could play we played.”
The basketball culture in Wahoo at that time didn’t hurt Eddie’s progression as a player either. From a young age, he and his peers were preparing to win.
“I think growing up in Wahoo, basketball was important,” Eddie said. “Even from a young age, playing at the Civic Center and going through the Wahoops program. I had some great coaches playing in the sixth, seventh, and eighth grade that got me ready for high school.”
I high school, Eddie was a part of the legendary run the Warriors had of eleven State Championships. He also played a crucial role on several of those teams.
“Through high school, Coach Watton and Coach Anderson were great high school basketball coaches and obviously that resulted in a ton of success,” Eddie said. “I believe it was the culture that got me to the point where I could play somewhere like Midland.”
Despite having tons of success up to college, Eddie did not experience that same success right away at Midland. In back-to-back seasons the Warriors had around nine wins.
This just made Eddie work harder on the court and made him appreciate it more when success finally did come his way for him and Midland by the end of his career.
“We had a couple of seasons my first two years, where we only won around nine games,” Eddie said. “It really makes you appreciate being able to get to the National Tournament like we did later on.”
Eddie who now resides in the Lincoln area was able to attend his induction in person and was able to bring along some special guests. His son who never got to see his playing career was there along with his wife Dreia.
“It was great,” Eddie said. “My son was able to go and he wasn’t around when I was playing basketball in college 20 years ago.”
Going in alongside Eddie were five other inductees. They were Cindy Gabriel for volleyball, Jerald Mason for football, Kelly Rischling for softball, Eric Rsinger for track and field, and Ben Zuch for track and field.