EB athletes compete on back-to-back days

YUTAN – The East Butler Tiger track and field teams were busy last week.
The week started with the annual relay meet held at Yutan High School on March 30.
Cold and windy conditions made competing a challenging proposition.
Both teams finished fourth at the meet.
The boys team scored 68 points and the girls scored 64.5.
Tiger thrower Tristan Rezac scored 20 points for the Tigers at the meet after winning the shot put (42-9.75) and discus (115-3) events.
Tigers Ryan Sullivan (high jump), Alex Pierce (long jump) and Noah Paseka (shot put, discus) also earned medals in the field event portion of the meet.
The Tigers distance medley relay team consisting of Colby Jirovsky, Blaine Orta, Kyle Heise and Caden Stara finished second at the meet after combining to finish
with a time of 12:40.
The girls team was led in the field events by a runner-up finish by Haley Klement in the high jump (4-6).
Sierra Rhynalds (shot put) and Sydney Pernicek (discus) also added medals in the field events.
On the track, it was the Tiger sprint relay team leading the way with a gold medal performance.
Klement, Megan Janak, Allie Rigatuso and Camryn Kocian combined to win the event with a time of 55.6.
The Tigers returned to the track less than 24 hours lat-
er, unfortunately the weather did not improve in Osceola on Wednesday.
The girls team finished in fourth at the meet after scoring 71 team points.
Kocian left the meet with three medals around her neck.
She finished second in both the 100 (13.46) and 200-meter (28.86) dash events and also ran a leg on the Tiger sprint relay team which finished third with a time of
56.39. Klement, Janak and Rigatuso also ran on the relay team.
Rigatuso added a third place medal in the 300-meter hurdles and a fourth place medal in the 100’s.
Klement ended up third in the high jump after clearing 4-8.
Rhynalds finished second in the shot put (29-8.5) and Pernicek added a silver medal in the discus after getting measured at 84-5. Teammate Caryn Bongers was not far behind her in third with throw of 79-5.
The boys team ended up in
a tie for sixth after scoring 34 points.
Pierce left the meet in Osceola with four medals including a third place finish in the 100-meter dash (12.12) and a fourth place medal in the 200 (25.10). He also finished fourth in the long jump (17-10). He also ran a leg on the medal winning sprint relay team.