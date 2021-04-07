EB athletes compete on back-to-back days

Klement, Megan Janak, Allie Rigatuso and Camryn Kocian combined to win the event with a time of 55.6.

The Tigers returned to the track less than 24 hours lat-

er, unfortunately the weather did not improve in Osceola on Wednesday.

The girls team finished in fourth at the meet after scoring 71 team points.

Kocian left the meet with three medals around her neck.

She finished second in both the 100 (13.46) and 200-meter (28.86) dash events and also ran a leg on the Tiger sprint relay team which finished third with a time of

56.39. Klement, Janak and Rigatuso also ran on the relay team.

Rigatuso added a third place medal in the 300-meter hurdles and a fourth place medal in the 100’s.

Klement ended up third in the high jump after clearing 4-8.

Rhynalds finished second in the shot put (29-8.5) and Pernicek added a silver medal in the discus after getting measured at 84-5. Teammate Caryn Bongers was not far behind her in third with throw of 79-5.

The boys team ended up in

a tie for sixth after scoring 34 points.