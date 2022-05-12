East Butler looks to improve off conference heading into Districts

OSCEOLA- In their final meet before Districts, the East Butler boys and girls track teams competed at the Crossroads Conference Invite at Osceola on May 3. Getting sixth with 64 points scored were the girls and the boys came in ninth place with 34 points.

“We had a lot of good efforts on Tuesday at the Conference Track meet, but I did not think we performed very well,” East Butler Head Coach Dale Nielsen said. “A lot of our times and distances were good, but I did not feel we stepped up enough for a big meet like this. Camryn, Haley Klement, Alex, Reese, and Allie all scored well and gave some nice efforts. Hopefully the District meet next week will be a better team effort.”

Leading the Tigers with two medals in the 100 and 200 meter dashes was Camryn Kocian. She ran a 13.09 in the 100 and got third in the 200 clocking a 27.68.

In the distance events, Reese Kozisek continues to be towards the top of the pack. She got fourth place in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs in times of 6:12.76 and 13:27.84.

Coming in fourth place in the 300 meter hurdles and eighth in the 100 meter hurdles was Allie Rigatuso. She ran 54.18 in the 300 hurdles and posted a 22.69 in the 100 hurdles.

Also medaling in the 300 meter hurdles in second place was Haley Klement who clocked a time of 50.86.

East Butler got two third place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x800 meter relays. Running a 53.98 was the 4x100 meter team and the 4x800 group clocked an 11:14.17.

Getting sixth place and posting a 4:43.91 was the 4x400 meter relay team for the Tiger girls.

Finishing with medals in the field events for East Butler were Haley Klement and Sierra Rhynalds. Clearing 4-10 in the high jump was Klement who got fourth and Rhynalds took fourth in the shot put with a toss of 31-03.50.

For the boy’s team, Michael Janak was able to finish inside the top five in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. He got fourth in the 200 by posting a time of 24.85 and came in fifth in the 100 meter dash clocking a 12.21.

Claiming three medals in the 400 meter dash, the 300 meter hurdles, and the long jump was Alex Pierce. He got second in the long jump with a mark of 19-01.25, took fifth in the 400 meter dash running a 54.50, and came in seventh in the 300 meter hurdles posting a 46.10.

The final two top eight finishes at conference for the Tiger boys were from Ryan Sullivan and Noah Paseka. Sullivan took second place in the triple jump by jumping 39-05 and Paseka took eighth place in the discus with a toss of 113-01.

Next up for East Butler is the D-2 District Track Meet at Osceola on May 12. Results and state qualifiers can be found in the May 19 edition of the Wahoo Newspaper.