East Butler finishes with one win at district tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS- Fighting till the very end. That’s how the East Butler boys basketball team finished the season as they knocked off Central Valley 61-60 on Feb. 21 and then lost to Class D-1 No. 7 Riverside 74-48 on Feb. 22 during the D1-3 Subdistrict Tournament in Cedar Rapids.

As the fourth seed, the Tigers had to take on Central Valley in a bunny bracket game on Monday in order to get an opportunity to play top seed Riverside. Strong performances by both Carson Borgman and Alex Pierce helped East Butler hold off a comeback by the Cougars in the fourth.

“Heck of a performance by both Carson and Alex,” East Butler Head Coach Greg Jahde said. “Those two willed the team to a win. Central Valley tied the game up with two seconds left. We quickly inbounded the ball, and for whatever reason, they got aggressive and fouled Alex. With 0.4 seconds left he made his first free throw and then intentionally missed the second leaving them no time to get a shot.”

East Butler had one of their better shooting performances in the contest by reaching double figures in points during each quarter. The Tigers most points came in the third period where they dropped in 22.

Pierce paced the Tigers with 25 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Scoring 22 points with nine rebounds and two steals was Borgman, while Ryan Sullivan had five points, both Caden Stara and Logan Buresh had four points, and Noah Paseka finished with two points and two assists.

That win moved East Butler on to a matchup with Riverside the next day. Foul issues resulted in the Tigers switching to a different defense that allowed for easier shots for the Chargers.

“Early foul trouble, 14 fouls in the first quarter and a half really hurt us,” Jahde said. “It affected the way we played defensively in the second and third quarters. It made a big difference. They got easier looks and cashed in on it.”

The game started off about as well as it could have for East Butler. They outscored Riverside 11-7 in the first quarter.

After that, the Chargers had 67 points compared to the Tigers 37 the rest of the game.

Coming through with 20 points and three steals was Pierce. Sullivan was also in double figures with 12 points, three rebounds, and two steals, Stara scored eight points, Buresh had four points and four rebounds, and Paseka and Borgman both finished with two points.

With the loss, East Butler’s season comes to an end with a record of 8-14 overall.