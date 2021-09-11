East Butler faces conference foes

In the final set to fifteen, Giltner jumped in front early. They carried that momentum the rest of the way with them as they won 15-9.

Bongers and Rigatuso tied for the lead in the match in terms of kills with seven. Not far behind was Katie Haney with five and Prochaska had three.

Defensively, Rathjen had 18 digs and Rigatuso had nine. Klement and Buresh were third on the team with seven digs.

East Butler was matched up against an undefeated High Plains group in their final match of the night. They struggled in the first set losing 25-11 and improved in the second, but still lost by a final of 25-17.

Rigatuso, DeWitt, and Prochaska all had six kills in the match. At the service line, Haney had two aces and Bongers had one.

On Saturday the Tigers completed along week by competing in the Weeping Water Tournament. They went 1-2 on the day with a win over Weeping Water and losses to Wilber-Clatonia and Nebraska City Lourdes.

In their one victory, the Tigers earned a 25-6 first set win. They slid back in the second set falling 25-5, and rebounded to win the third set 25-21.

DeWitt, Bongers, and Haney tied for the lead in kills with four. Earning two was Rigatuso and Lindsey Prochaska had one.

