East Butler faces conference foes

BRAINARD - The East Butler Volleyball Team took part in the Hampton Triangular against Crossroads Conference foes Hampton and McCool Junction on Aug. 31. The Tigers went 1-1, losing to the Hawks 18-25 and 14-25 and then defeated the Mustangs 25-11 and 25-12.
Against Hampton, East Butler struggled to get their offense going in the match. They were only able to record five total kills in the two sets.
Two of those came from Carynn Bongers and Katie Haney while Lindsey Prochaska, and Allie Rigatuso each had one.
At the service line the Tigers fared much better. They had six aces with Rigatuso picking up three, Sydney Pernicek getting two, and Haney finishing with one.
In the win over McCool Junction, everything was clicking for East Butler. It was revenge for the Tigers who dropped both matches to the Mustangs a season ago.
Bongers led East Butler in the victory with five kills and Haney concluded the match with four. At the service line Pernicek had three aces, Haney had two, and Rigatuso ended with one.
On Sept. 2, the Tigers were back at home against two more Crossroad Conference teams in Giltner and High Plains. East Butler lost the matches, 2-1 to Giltner and 2-0 vs High Plains.
In the opening match of the triangular, the Hornets won 25-16. The Tigers responded by winning a close 25-23 second set.
In the final set to fifteen, Giltner jumped in front early. They carried that momentum the rest of the way with them as they won 15-9.
Bongers and Rigatuso tied for the lead in the match in terms of kills with seven. Not far behind was Katie Haney with five and Prochaska had three.
Defensively, Rathjen had 18 digs and Rigatuso had nine. Klement and Buresh were third on the team with seven digs.
East Butler was matched up against an undefeated High Plains group in their final match of the night. They struggled in the first set losing 25-11 and improved in the second, but still lost by a final of 25-17.
Rigatuso, DeWitt, and Prochaska all had six kills in the match. At the service line, Haney had two aces and Bongers had one.
On Saturday the Tigers completed along week by competing in the Weeping Water Tournament. They went 1-2 on the day with a win over Weeping Water and losses to Wilber-Clatonia and Nebraska City Lourdes.
In their one victory, the Tigers earned a 25-6 first set win. They slid back in the second set falling 25-5, and rebounded to win the third set 25-21.
DeWitt, Bongers, and Haney tied for the lead in kills with four. Earning two was Rigatuso and Lindsey Prochaska had one.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.