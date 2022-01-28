East Butler earns come from behind victory over Hornets

GILTNER- Never say never is the motto that the East Butler boys basketball team lived by in an away contest against Crossroads Conference foe Giltner on Jan. 18. After trailing for most of the fourth, the Tigers found a way to come back and defeat the Hornets 48-45.
“We found a way to gut out a win,” East Butler Head Coach Greg Jahde said. “We were down by as much as six points midway through the fourth, but a couple of big steals led to layups, and big free-throws by Ryan Sullivan and Alex Pierce sealed the win in the final seconds.”
Early on, both teams were tied at 10 apiece at the end of the first. Giltner used a 17-13 scoring run in the second, to take a 27-23 lead heading into halftime.
The Tigers finally found the offensive push they needed in the third with 15 points. This helped them cut the Hornets lead to 40-38 with one quarter left.
A big reason for East Butler winning the game was their defense in the fourth. They held Giltner to just five points, which allowed them to come back and take the lead.
Scoring 19 points with five rebounds and three assists was Alex Pierce. Ryan Sullivan was also in double figures with 10 points, Carson Borgman and Caden Stara scored eight, and Logan Buresh finished with three points.
After a huge win against the Hornets, the Tigers followed it up with a 58-37 loss to Meridian on Jan. 20. Home court has been an issue for East Butler all year as they dropped to 1-6 in games played in Brainard.
“Poor shooting and turnovers really plagued us,” Jahde said. “We had 27 turnovers, which is twice our season average. Throw in the fact that we got outrebounded 44-24 and it becomes really tough to win.”
It was the Tigers who were up 3-0 early after Borgman made a three-pointer. Back-to-back buckets by Pierce had East Butler out to a 7-0 run early.
That lead didn’t last long, as the Mustangs stormed back to take a 12-10 lead by the end of the quarter.
A three and a steal and layup by Meridian made it 17-10 early in the second. Sullivan was able to close the half out with three points, but the Tigers still trailed 26-19.
East Butler had their most points in a quarter with 12 in the third. Helping the Tigers reach that mark was Pierce with a jumper and Borgman with four straight points.
The only issue was the Mustangs scored 21 points which pushed their lead up to 47-31.
Caden Stara and Pierce both made layups to start the fourth for East Butler. Pierce also had the final points of the game with two free throws.
Dropping in 19 points and seven steals was Pierce for the Tigers. Also in double figures was Borgman with 13 points, seven steals, and four assists, Sullivan had three points, and Stara finished with two points.
In the first round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament at York College on Jan. 22, East Butler was looking to get back on track after their disappointing loss. This didn’t turn out that way, as the Tigers suffered through another tough shooting performance in a 54-39 loss to Exeter-Milligan.
The Timberwolves grabbed an 11-4 lead early on and never looked back, as they went on to outscored East Butler 12-7 in the second and 18-13 in the third.
Things turned around offensively in the final frame for the Tigers as they finally outscored E-M 15-13, but it wasn’t enough to make a significant dent in the lead.
Pierce recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Both scoring five points was Sullivan and Borgman and Stara, Buresh, Colby Jirovsky, and Noah Paseka had two points.