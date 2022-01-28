East Butler earns come from behind victory over Hornets

After a huge win against the Hornets, the Tigers followed it up with a 58-37 loss to Meridian on Jan. 20. Home court has been an issue for East Butler all year as they dropped to 1-6 in games played in Brainard.

“Poor shooting and turnovers really plagued us,” Jahde said. “We had 27 turnovers, which is twice our season average. Throw in the fact that we got outrebounded 44-24 and it becomes really tough to win.”

It was the Tigers who were up 3-0 early after Borgman made a three-pointer. Back-to-back buckets by Pierce had East Butler out to a 7-0 run early.

That lead didn’t last long, as the Mustangs stormed back to take a 12-10 lead by the end of the quarter.

A three and a steal and layup by Meridian made it 17-10 early in the second. Sullivan was able to close the half out with three points, but the Tigers still trailed 26-19.

East Butler had their most points in a quarter with 12 in the third. Helping the Tigers reach that mark was Pierce with a jumper and Borgman with four straight points.

The only issue was the Mustangs scored 21 points which pushed their lead up to 47-31.