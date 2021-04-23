East Butler celebrates new addition

BRAINARD – East Butler Public Schools in Brainard is almost done putting the finishing touches on its newly-constructed commons area, cafeteria and kitchen addition.

Construction on the addition at the East Butler pre-k, K-12 building, 212 S. Madison St. in Brainard, started over a year ago in March 2020.

The addition has been in use since the beginning of the second semester four months ago, but Superintendent Michael Eldridge said he wanted to hold off on publicly unveiling it until after the new logo in the commons space was finished.

With that done, the East Butler school board gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new commons before its April 14 meeting.

“It’s a commons area, so cafeteria space for students to eat and a new state-of-the-art kitchen. The kitchen we had before was very small and didn’t have a lot of room to prepare meals,” Eldridge said.

Eldridge said they began moving into the space in December and started using it regularly in January at the start of the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.