East Butler celebrates new addition

BRAINARD – East Butler Public Schools in Brainard is almost done putting the finishing touches on its newly-constructed commons area, cafeteria and kitchen addition.
Construction on the addition at the East Butler pre-k, K-12 building, 212 S. Madison St. in Brainard, started over a year ago in March 2020.
The addition has been in use since the beginning of the second semester four months ago, but Superintendent Michael Eldridge said he wanted to hold off on publicly unveiling it until after the new logo in the commons space was finished.
With that done, the East Butler school board gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new commons before its April 14 meeting.
“It’s a commons area, so cafeteria space for students to eat and a new state-of-the-art kitchen. The kitchen we had before was very small and didn’t have a lot of room to prepare meals,” Eldridge said.
Eldridge said they began moving into the space in December and started using it regularly in January at the start of the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
“We did a lease purchase agreement. We financed it through First National Bank of Omaha; that’s where the lease purchase is through. The total project was approximately $2.6 million,” Eldridge said.
The general contractor on the project was Boyd Jones.
Eldridge said the need for a dedicated commons space and improved kitchen was identified as part of a strategic planning process the district underwent about five years ago.
“We hadn’t updated the kitchen and stuff for decades and it was long over-due,” Board President Megan Kozisek said.
Kozisek, who has been on the Board for 11 years, said the commons area helped bring the whole project together.
“We didn’t have a cafeteria space or commons area for students to meet and have meetings,” Eldridge said. “...Student council can meet in there, community members can meet in there if they reach out to the school. There’s a new concession stand … we didn’t really have a set concession stand prior to that,” Eldridge said.
Previously, the kitchen was situated right off of the building’s multi-purpose gym, which itself acted as the cafeteria.
The kitchen/commons addition is actually the second priority project to have come out of the strategic plan.
“The first priority was an addition to the preschool and classroom space on the south end of the building,” Eldridge said.
Construction on the preschool/classroom addition was completed in 2018.
Kozisek said community meetings during the strategic planning process revealed a consensus about the need to expand the preschool.
“It was really a no-brainer to enhance the preschool, which allowed us to have more students and opened up a classroom,” Kozisek said.
Before that, Kozisek said, the program was at capacity.
“We want to start early education first. Once you get a student in, they’re a tiger for life. They tend to be, anyway,” Kozisek said.