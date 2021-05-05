East Butler caps week with meet in Osceola

SHELBY – The East Butler track and field teams traveled to Shelby to take part in the annual 12-team Shelby-Rising City track and field invitational on April 27.

The girls team scored 40 points at the meet and ended up sixth.

All but five of the points came on the track for the Tigers.

Sprinter Camryn Kocian earned medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash events. She finished runner-up in the 100 with a time of 13.30 and ended up fifth in an extremely competitive 200-meter dash with a time of 27.90.

Kocian also teamed with Allie Rigatuso, Meagan Janak and Haley Klement finished third in the sprint relay with a time of 54.50.

Rigatuso also added medals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events. She finished runner-up in the 300’s with a time of 50.80 and added a fourth place finish in the 100’s after crossing the finish line with a time of 17.90.

Klement turned in the top performance in the field events after earning a fourth-place medal in the high jump (4-6).

The boys team finished eighth at the meet after scoring 37 points.

Sophomore Alex Pierce left the meet with four medals while scoring 21 points.