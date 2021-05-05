East Butler caps week with meet in Osceola

SHELBY – The East Butler track and field teams traveled to Shelby to take part in the annual 12-team Shelby-Rising City track and field invitational on April 27.
The girls team scored 40 points at the meet and ended up sixth.
All but five of the points came on the track for the Tigers.
Sprinter Camryn Kocian earned medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash events. She finished runner-up in the 100 with a time of 13.30 and ended up fifth in an extremely competitive 200-meter dash with a time of 27.90.
Kocian also teamed with Allie Rigatuso, Meagan Janak and Haley Klement finished third in the sprint relay with a time of 54.50.
Rigatuso also added medals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events. She finished runner-up in the 300’s with a time of 50.80 and added a fourth place finish in the 100’s after crossing the finish line with a time of 17.90.
Klement turned in the top performance in the field events after earning a fourth-place medal in the high jump (4-6).
The boys team finished eighth at the meet after scoring 37 points.
Sophomore Alex Pierce left the meet with four medals while scoring 21 points.
Pierce won the 400-meter dash with a career-best time of 53.40. He also added a third place finish in the 100-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 11.90, a fourth-place medal in the long jump (19-6) and a sixth-place medal in 800 (2:20).
East Butler also got a strong performance from senior Tristan Rezac in the shot put. He won the event with a career-best mark of 48-1.5.
East Butler returned to action on Saturday to take part in the Crossroads Conference Meet held in Osceola on a hot and windy Saturday afternoon.
The girls team ended up in eighth place at the meet after scoring 59.5 team points.
Kocian scored 18 points in the sprint events. She won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.05 and finished second in the 200-meter dash with a new career-best time of 27.0.
Rigatuso added 14 points in the hurdle events.
She finished runner-up in the 100’s with a new area best time of 16.63 and finished fourth in the 300’s with a career-best time of 51.9.
The top relay performance was turned in the sprint relay team. The quartet finished third with a time of 54.95.
Shot putter Sierra Rhynalds added a fourth place finish in the event with a throw of 31-10.5.
The boys team scored 39 points at the conference meet.
Pierce finished with four individual medals for the second meet in a row.
He finished third in the 400-meter dash (53.39), fourth in the long jump (18-11.75), fifth in the 200-meter dash (23.60) and seventh in the 100-meter dash (11.75).