Early lead propels Chieftains over Mustangs on road

RAYMOND – The Yutan girls basketball team moved to 5-1 on the season with a 51-35 victory over Raymond Central on Dec. 20 in Raymond. They were able to shoot 31% from three and the Mustangs made 7%, which played a big factor in the outcome.

To start the game, Laycee Josoff knocked down a three to give the Chieftains a three-point lead. Another three-pointer from Alyssa Husing helped put Yutan in front 14-4 at the end of the first.

Early on in the second quarter, Maura Tichota hit a three up top giving the Chieftains a 12-point lead. At the end of the quarter, Mylee Tichota scored on a fast break layup off a steal to extend Yutan’s edge out to 29-8 going into the locker room.

Raymond Central had their best offensive quarter of the contest in the third with 14 points. They ended up outscoring the Chieftains 14-11 thanks to a Taylor Kopecky three and a basket in transition from Savannah Masek.

With one quarter remaining, the Mustangs still trailed Yutan 40-22.

The momentum that Raymond Central built offensively carried over into the fourth where they scored 13 points compared to the Chieftains 11. In the end, the advantage that Yutan built in the first half was too much to overcome for the Mustangs.

In the rebounding category, Raymond Central had 31 and the Chieftains finished with 21. Coming through with 12 steals was Yutan and the Mustangs ended up with eight.

Finishing with a game high 20-points for the Chieftains was Maura Tichota and Josoff had 10. Scoring eight points was Mylee Tichota, Haley Kube had seven and Husing ended up with six.

Madelyn Lubischer was the only player for Raymond Central in double figures with 10 points. Right behind her was Quincy Cotter with nine points and both Masek and Kopecky had five.

On the docket next for the Mustangs is the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament. They play Weeping Water in the first round at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.