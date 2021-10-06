Early lead doesn’t last for Panthers in loss to Eagles

David City- The Blue River Softball team wasn’t able to protect home field advantage in a 15-5 loss to Milford on Sept. 30 in David City. The Panthers took an early 3-0 lead in the game, but a nine run third inning by the Eagles spelled trouble for Blue River.

In the first inning, the Panthers scored one run on a double by Sierra Rhynalds, while Cassidy Wieser came home on a wild pitch, and then Carissa Schoenrock scored on an error.

After falling behind 11-3, Blue River struck for two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. They were platted on a double by Rhynalds and then Schoenrock flied out to right field, driving in Wieser.

Pitching 6.2 innings in the loss was Autumn Lindsley who gave up ten earned runs with no strikeouts. Finishing with two RBIs was Rhynalds and Schoenrock had one run driven in.

The Panthers season came to an end at the B-7 Subdistrict Tournament with a 10-2 loss to Aurora. More information about that game will be in next week’s paper.