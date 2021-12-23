Early advantage allows Raiders to cruise over Tigers

BRAINARD- Not much went wrong for the Class D-1 No. 10 Mead boys basketball team in a 56-52 victory against East Butler on Dec. 18. The Raiders led from wire to wire and forced the Tigers into several turnovers early on.

“We were real sluggish at the start,” East Butler head coach Greg Jahde said. “It seemed like we were tired from the night before. We dug such a hole; we couldn’t dig our way out. We played much better in the second half, but it was just too late. 29.7% from the field didn’t help either.”

To start the game off, Mead came out on a 9-0 run early. A piece of that run was a three made by Emmett Couch up top.

The Tigers finally got some offense with a layup by Alex Pierce. A driving layup by Noah Paseka and a steal and bucket by Pierce cut the lead down to 14-6.

The defensive pressure by the Raiders was amped up at the end of the quarter and they didn’t allow East Butler to score another point in the first. Mead would get seven points and had a 21-6 advantage after one.

Couch began the second for the Raiders with a fast-break layup. This was followed up with a steal and layup by Luke Carritt who helped push Mead’s lead up to 37-8.