Early advantage allows Raiders to cruise over Tigers

BRAINARD- Not much went wrong for the Class D-1 No. 10 Mead boys basketball team in a 56-52 victory against East Butler on Dec. 18. The Raiders led from wire to wire and forced the Tigers into several turnovers early on.
“We were real sluggish at the start,” East Butler head coach Greg Jahde said. “It seemed like we were tired from the night before. We dug such a hole; we couldn’t dig our way out. We played much better in the second half, but it was just too late. 29.7% from the field didn’t help either.”
To start the game off, Mead came out on a 9-0 run early. A piece of that run was a three made by Emmett Couch up top.
The Tigers finally got some offense with a layup by Alex Pierce. A driving layup by Noah Paseka and a steal and bucket by Pierce cut the lead down to 14-6.
The defensive pressure by the Raiders was amped up at the end of the quarter and they didn’t allow East Butler to score another point in the first. Mead would get seven points and had a 21-6 advantage after one.
Couch began the second for the Raiders with a fast-break layup. This was followed up with a steal and layup by Luke Carritt who helped push Mead’s lead up to 37-8.
Late in the half, Logan Buresh was able to score two of the Tigers five points in the second with a rebound and layup. Heading into the locker room, East Butler found themselves down 37-11.
After a slow start, the Tigers played much better in the third, only trailing on the scoreboard 13-10 in the quarter. A highlight from the quarter was Ryan Sullivan hitting a three at the buzzer.
East Butler eventually did outscore Mead in the fourth, 11-6 with both teams subbing in bench players.
Couch was the leading scorer for the Raiders in the contest with 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Beau LaCroix had 12 points and seven rebounds, Tyler Pickworth scored 11 points and had two assists, Luke Carritt had nine points, three rebounds, and four assists, AJ Carritt scored six points, had five boards, and two assists, and Chris Hanson and Frankie Hebenstreit had two points.
Pierce was the leading scorer for East Butler with 14 points and five rebounds. Buresh ended up recording six points, with four rebounds, and three assists, while Ryan Sullivan, Caden Stara, and Colby Jirovsky had three points, Noah Paseka recorded two points, and Carson Borgman scored one point.
Mead took on Class C-1 No. 7 Milford at home on Dec. 20. The Tigers are off now until their home holiday tournament in two weeks.