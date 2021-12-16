Eagles soar past Wildcats at home

LINCOLN- Coming off a win over Essex, IA in their last time out, the Cedar Bluffs Boys Basketball team wasn’t able to get their second win in a row on the road at College View Academy in a 58-16 loss on Dec. 7.

A big reason for that was they were outscored 17-3 in the first quarter of action. The Wildcats were able to control CVA’s offense much better in the second quarter only giving up nine points.

Still, the main issue was that Cedar Bluffs couldn’t score themselves with five points in total during the second. As a result, they went into halftime down 26-8.

Things didn’t get any better in the second half with the Wildcats coming up with eight points. That was compared to 32 points scored by the Eagles.

Zephan Kluthe was the leading scorer for Cedar Bluffs with 13 points. Finishing with two points was Camden Patyk and Hayden Lembke had one.

On the road at Spalding Academy on Dec. 11, the offensive woes for the Wildcats continued. For the second straight game, they were held to 16 points and then ended up losing by a final of 66-16.