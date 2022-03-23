Eagle woman self-publishes book about battle with ‘invisible illness’

EAGLE — For 300 days, Sara Bohling was bedridden, in the dark, and mostly alone, save for when her two daughters and her husband, Jason, would stop in to talk at a low whisper. She couldn’t sit up, or else the pain would start again, like a baseball bat hitting her in the back of the head. She counted the minutes until the next day started, hoping that the next one would bring relief.

That was five years ago, and the former nurse from Eagle is now an author. She self-published her first book, “When Grit and Grace Collide,” online on March 15, telling the story of her years-long bout with the effects of a cerebrospinal fluid leak, and how she held onto positivity and strengthened her faith in her 300 days in the dark.

The earliest traces of pain date back to January of 2017, when Bohling felt flu symptoms — body aches, nausea.

“But I knew on day four, when I stood up and felt like someone hit me with a baseball bat at the base of my skull, that something was going on,” Bohling said.

It took a few more days to realize that the pain was alleviated when she would lie down, and she’d feel the baseball-bat pain again when she stood up.

In addition to the head pain, she also dealt with blurred vision, hearing trouble, brain fog, nausea and a sensitivity to light and sound. Her longtime remedy was to lie flat on her back in her bedroom, in total silence, with blankets covering the windows. For 10 months, that was Bohling’s life.

She would summon the strength a few times a day to go to the bathroom, but she couldn’t walk down the hall to get there. She had to crawl — standing up was too physically demanding. Doctors later compared Bohling’s intense pain to suffering a new concussion every time she stood up.

There was nothing Jason could do but see his wife in pain every day.

“It was excruciating to watch,” he said. “I like to be able to fix stuff, but there was nothing to fix. I couldn’t fix it. I couldn’t help it. And the whole time I’m at work, I’m like, ‘Gosh, I hope she doesn’t fall, I hope she doesn’t get too dizzy. What if she passes out?’”

For the first five months, Bohling didn’t know what was causing her illness. Every doctor visit, every lab test told her that her body was functioning normally.

“But obviously, (I wasn’t) normal, because I was having to wear sunglasses inside,” she said.

With her nursing experience, Bohling was determined to figure out the root of the problem. She spent her time in the bedroom squinting at her phone, set at its lowest brightness, researching her symptoms, some of which mimicked illnesses like Lyme disease and meningitis.

“It took five months of being in misery before I found a doctor that believed my symptoms and felt that it was a CSF leak,” she said.

CSF leaks, short for cerebrospinal fluid leaks, are rare but sometimes occur following spinal surgeries. They happen when the membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord tears and begins to leak the fluids that cushion the brain.

But Bohling hadn’t undergone any spinal procedure.

“With my case, I had some viral illness that caused the spinal fluid leak. We’ll never know what that virus was,” she said.

The mystery places Bohling’s illness in the category of spontaneous CSF leaks, which are even less common and more difficult to treat. With a typical CSF leak, the tear is easier to locate — usually near the location of the previous surgery.

But finally with a medical diagnosis, Bohling could begin to attempt treatment.

“We tried it once locally (in May),” she said. “It worked for a little bit, and then the CSF leak came back, which was more crushing than the first time this appeared, because I thought I was doing better. One day, I felt okay, and the next day, it was back.”

She was relegated again to the dark bedroom, in search of a solution. She said the days started to blend together like a time warp, and her focus became simply getting through the next day. Every morning, she said she would wake up and hope it would be the day when the pain would go away. She would start to get up and test whether the pain would come back.

“And every day when it came back again, there was a moment of discouragement and frustration,” she said. “But then there’s a moment of ‘Okay, today’s not the day, but maybe tomorrow’s the day.’”

She and Jason reached out to Duke Health in North Carolina, where many of the world experts in CSF leaks practice, and traveled there in August 2017 for treatment.

The drive was 24 hours, with Jason and his dad trading shifts at the wheel as Bohling laid in the backseat. When they passed a scenic view, Bohling would hold her phone up to the window to record it as they drove by.

But after thousands of miles driven and dollars spent, the trip ended in a failed effort.

“While they are experts, it just didn’t hit the leak at the right spot, so it didn’t work,” she said.

It took one more car ride, this time to Oklahoma City in late September, to get the CSF leak patched.

“I didn’t think that it worked. We came back home. I felt no different. I continued to lay flat, because there were no other options,” Bohling said. “Fourteen days later, I felt different. On Day 15, I got up and noticed that I did not have the slamming feeling in the back of my head.”

That was only the start of another problem, though, she said. Her body had been trying to compensate for the leaking spinal fluid for the past 10 months, but when the tear was fixed, her body was producing excess fluid.

“It’s a whole different kind of misery and a whole different kind of struggle,” she said. “You can’t lay flat anymore because you feel like your head is going to explode,” she said.

That pain continued for two more years, she said.

“But at least I was upright, at least I could walk to the kitchen,” she said. “I was still so grateful to at least be able to be upright and function a tiny bit more.”

More than five years removed from the flu-like symptoms, Bohling is still recovering — she requires a two-hour nap every day and has to avoid heavy auditory and visual stimulation. But her condition continues to improve, and she credits the guidance of her physical therapists at the Hruska Clinic in Lincoln.

Jason said his wife’s recovery was slow at first, and he had started to grow impatient.

“But now, looking back, it’s almost like I subconsciously blocked out all the crap we had to deal with,” he said. “Now, I’m able to see tangible results.”

One of Bohling’s daily physical therapy tasks is to ride on a stationary bike. At first, she could only ride for 30 seconds. She increased the time incrementally every few days, adding five more seconds when she felt like her body could handle it. Now she can ride for a half hour without issue.

“It’s truly the definition of baby steps of improvement,” she said. “There’s no rushing this. And if you try to rush it, your body’s going to abandon you.”

That’s part of the message she aims to convey in her book. She said she never thought she would become an author, but she received encouragement from friends who said she should document her “tragic, but also fascinating” illness. The book tells the story of what she calls her “invisible illness,” and how she found hope through her faith during the most challenging moments in the dark bedroom.

“When you cannot walk, and you are forced to crawl, you start to rely on God for every little thing,” she said. “You can’t rely on your body. You can’t rely on the doctors because they don’t know what’s going on. Your family can’t fix it. Money can’t fix it. So, you’ve got to find a place to land. For me, that was when my faith grew exponentially, was in those dark days in my bedroom.”

She hopes the book provides inspiration for anyone who feels discouraged, whether they’re sick or facing another life challenge.

“If I had a book like this to know that someone else had gone through this struggle, yet they had still been able to find moments of joy and positivity and faith, I think that would have been really encouraging and helpful,” she said.

As her condition improves, Bohling said she can start to think about returning to work and continuing to do the little things that she may have taken for granted before — going to Target, driving by herself, doing the dishes.

“I’m out of pure survival mode,” she said. “And I can begin to think about the future.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.