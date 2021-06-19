Eagle Vision hosting Eagle Fun Day 2021

EAGLE – After scrapping the community celebration last year because of COVID-19, the tradition of Eagle Fun Day continues with a jam-packed schedule set to start bright and early on the morning of June 26.

Eagle Vision President-elect Tracy Masek said the organization had to plan Eagle Fun Day as if the pandemic would not be an obstacle this year like it was last year.

“We just started planning as if we were going to have it no matter what,” Masek said. “You can’t just not plan, and then scramble at the end. You have to keep going and pushing forward, just as we did last year.”

As they saw COVID-positive numbers going down, the chances of hosting the annual event became better and better. With most activities being held outside, masks or other COVID-related protocols will not be enforced at the event.

A community breakfast will kick off the day at the United Methodist Church at 7 a.m. where pancakes, eggs, sausage and biscuits and gravy will be on the menu. The breakfast is a fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 33 and will run until 11 a.m.