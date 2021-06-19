Eagle Vision hosting Eagle Fun Day 2021

EAGLE – After scrapping the community celebration last year because of COVID-19, the tradition of Eagle Fun Day continues with a jam-packed schedule set to start bright and early on the morning of June 26.
Eagle Vision President-elect Tracy Masek said the organization had to plan Eagle Fun Day as if the pandemic would not be an obstacle this year like it was last year.
“We just started planning as if we were going to have it no matter what,” Masek said. “You can’t just not plan, and then scramble at the end. You have to keep going and pushing forward, just as we did last year.”
As they saw COVID-positive numbers going down, the chances of hosting the annual event became better and better. With most activities being held outside, masks or other COVID-related protocols will not be enforced at the event.
A community breakfast will kick off the day at the United Methodist Church at 7 a.m. where pancakes, eggs, sausage and biscuits and gravy will be on the menu. The breakfast is a fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 33 and will run until 11 a.m.
Volleyball players can start their day right with this breakfast and then begin competing in the volleyball tournament at 8 a.m. at the park. It is a 6x6 tournament with registration due by June 24. If a team registers by June 21, the entry cost is $120, but after June 21 the cost is $140.
To register for the event, teams can email eaglevisionnevolleyball@gmail.com or the Eagle Vision Facebook page.
At 9 a.m., about 35 craft vendors will be located at the Eagle Pool parking lot. The Embellish Eagle Silent Charity Auction will also begin near the pool at the same time. These events will both last until 3 p.m.
The silent auction is an annual public art event and contest. Attendees can bid on their favorite birdhouses decorated by local artists which will be on display in the pool parking lot with the vendor booths.
While these events are occurring, Eagle Fun Day attendees can also grab lunch at the food venders scheduled to be at Sixth and E streets.
The Rev Up Eagle Car and Bike Show and bike race will start at 10 a.m. Check-in for the car and bike show will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the lot by the Eagle Pool. The bike race will be located at Sixth and D streets.
The car and bike show is a tradition that Eagle Fun Days has held previously, but not in recent years. Masek said they had planned to bring the show back last year, but with the pandemic the entire celebration was cancelled.
Last year, Eagle Vision held a car cruise at the beginning of June in place of the car show and Eagle Fun Day. While they aren’t hosting a car cruise this year, Masek said they hope the car show goes well.
“We did the cruise instead and that turned out really well so we’re fingers crossed that everything goes really well with the car show,” she said.
Bingo hosted by Eagle’s American Legion Auxiliary Post 197 also starts at 10 a.m. at Bailey’s Local and will last until 1 p.m. Near the pool, the Eagle Volunteer Fire Department will host kid-friendly water wars from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
A superhero-themed parade will march through Eagle at 2 p.m. starting at the park. Families can head back to the park following the parade where there will be a mini carnival at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
At 8 p.m., the beer garden and street dance will begin at Bailey’s Local with the band Four on the Floor performing at 9 p.m.
“They’re amazing,” Masek said. “We’re really excited that they’re going to be there.”
Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. at the park with the Eagle king and queen announcement following the display at Bailey’s Local. Nominees for king and queen are Josh and Danielle Smulling, Dan and Lea Meier and Luke and Sara Renken.
Masek said she’s looking forward to bringing the community together and having a good time.
“Everybody getting out and seeing each other, just having a good time,” she said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. We just want everybody to have fun, a good time.”