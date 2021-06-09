Eagle pool opens for the first time since 2019

EAGLE – Despite a slow opening day due to unusually chilly weather on May 29, the Eagle Public Pool is officially open for the summer.

After being closed all last summer because of the pandemic, the pool has a few changes, Manager Brooklynn Kreikemeier said. The pool welcomed a brand new slide for pool-goers to enjoy along with a pop machine and longer hours.

The pool’s new hours have expanded to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Previously, the pool was open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. There were no changes to costs this year.

Unlike other pools in Nebraska such as Ashland or Omaha, Eagle’s pool had no issues hiring lifeguards and actually had to turn applicants away.

“I think the biggest thing is honestly with the guards,” Kreikemeier said. “We’re going through a whole new, different rotation and all the new guards are just learning all new things. We’ve only got like four returners, so everybody’s brand new.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Masks are not currently required at the school, but pool staff does quite a bit of sanitization each day.