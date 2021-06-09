 Skip to main content
Eagle pool opens for the first time since 2019
Eagle pool opens for the first time since 2019

Eagle Pool 1

POOL DAYS: Community members enjoy the cool water on a humid Friday at the Eagle Pool. The pool opened for the first time since 2019 on May 29. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

EAGLE – Despite a slow opening day due to unusually chilly weather on May 29, the Eagle Public Pool is officially open for the summer. 

After being closed all last summer because of the pandemic, the pool has a few changes, Manager Brooklynn Kreikemeier said. The pool welcomed a brand new slide for pool-goers to enjoy along with a pop machine and longer hours.

The pool’s new hours have expanded to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Previously, the pool was open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. There were no changes to costs this year. 

Unlike other pools in Nebraska such as Ashland or Omaha, Eagle’s pool had no issues hiring lifeguards and actually had to turn applicants away. 

“I think the biggest thing is honestly with the guards,” Kreikemeier said. “We’re going through a whole new, different rotation and all the new guards are just learning all new things. We’ve only got like four returners, so everybody’s brand new.” 

Eagle Pool 2

HIGH DIVE: A pool-goer jumps high up into the clouds and down into the cool water at the Eagle Pool on Friday. The pool opened for the first time since 2019 on May 29. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

Masks are not currently required at the school, but pool staff does quite a bit of sanitization each day. 

“When I schedule pool parties, they always ask if they have to wear masks so I’m happy to tell them no,” Kreikemeier said. 

During Eagle Fun Day on June 26, Kreikemeier said the pool will be open with no charge for guests except for the hour the parade occurs at 2 p.m. that day. 

“Come to the Eagle pool,” Kreikemeier said. “We’d love to have you.”

Eagle Pool 3

FLIP: A pool-goer flips into the cool water at the Eagle Pool on Friday. The pool opened for the first time since 2019 on May 29. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)
