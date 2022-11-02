Eagle playground upgraded

EAGLE — As leaves fell down in Eagle’s municipal park this month, its playground equipment was spruced up.

On Oct. 20, American Playground Company completed the installation of eight new pieces of equipment, including a new merry-go-round, a rock climbing wall and a xylophone.

The equipment replaces fixtures that Eagle Parks and Recreation Commission Chairperson Elizabeth Umshler said had been in place for as long as she could remember.

“All I know is it had been around since I was a child,” Umshler said. “I would guess it was 40 to 50 years old, at least. It was just a little bit run down and super outdated.”

Umshler said the village sent out a survey in early 2020 to gauge residents’ thoughts on public improvements that the village should prioritize. Upgrading the playground on the park’s west side “ranked pretty highly,” Umshler said.

“We were able to work it into our budget this year and start planning,” she said.

The Eagle Village Board approved the project in May for an amount not to exceed $35,000, which included the equipment installation and the laying of a sand and gravel surface.

After considering a bounty of playground pieces, the Parks and Recreation Commission settled on equipment that kids of a wide age range could use. Other new pieces include a balance course, a standing spinner, a bongo drum set and two spring riders — one a dinosaur and the other a grasshopper.

Less than six months later, the new equipment was in place and ready for fun.

“We now have the upgraded park area with equipment to accommodate all age ranges, and we are really excited for the bongos and xylophone addition,” Umshler said.

The previous equipment was planted in dirt and appeared as a somewhat random collection of playground pieces, but the new equipment and gravel surfacing are enclosed by a plastic retaining wall that Umshler said helps separate the playground as a designated space in the park. Black Diamond Enterprises of Walton laid the surfacing.

The Parks and Recreation Commission is planning to hold an unveiling event later this month, providing the weather cooperates. Umshler a goal of hers as a member of the commission is to use the village’s parks to facilitate community engagement and gathering.

Other parks-related projects in the works include a pickleball court and a new disc golf course in the park. The disc golf holes have already been purchased, and the village is discussing possible course layouts.

Umshler said the new playground and parks improvements signal to current and potential residents that the village is committed to keeping public amenities updated and providing recreation opportunities.

“I think it’s important to freshen things up and keep things progressing,” she said.