EAGLE — The Eagle municipal park received a playground upgrade last October, just in time for freezing temperatures and the onset of winter.

But now that spring is upon us, the Eagle Parks and Recreation Commission is planning an unveiling event for the new equipment. And organizers hope the playground is swarming with tikes eager to try it all out for the first time.

They’ll have ample reason to be there — the event, which will take place on Saturday, April 22, will be preceded by the village’s Earth Day cleanup from 10-11 a.m. and will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free meals of hot dogs, chips and bottled water are on the menu, and there will be a raffle for a summer-long pass to the Eagle Municipal Pool.

“We’re just encouraging community members to come down and meet new people and have their kids check out the new playground equipment,” said Elizabeth Umshler, Parks and Recreation Chairperson.

The project’s origins stem from a 2020 survey that went out to Eagle residents, polling them on what they considered to be priorities for the village’s recreational offerings.

“This was high up on the list,” Umshler said.

The playground equipment includes a new merry-go-round, a rock climbing wall, spring riders, and a xylophone and bongo drums — sensory pieces that were missing from the park’s previous playground. The new equipment replaces slides and swing sets that had been in place for as long as Umshler could remember.

“All I know is it had been around since I was a child,” Umshler said in October. “I would guess it was 40 to 50 years old, at least. It was just a little bit run down and super outdated.”

Now, Umshler gets to see a project she helped spearhead reach its end.

“It was definitely a passion project of mine that was amazing to see come to light, and to see people utilizing the new space has been great,” she said.

At the unveiling event, she hopes to hear feedback from the children — if they’re having fun, she’ll know she did something right. But they may have ideas for other ways to improve the park, she said.

“I’m interested to see what kids think,” she said.

Other forthcoming parks projects include the placement of a disc golf course, and the course’s holes and other equipment has already been purchased. The village is waiting for a designer to plot the course. Umshler said the goal is for the disc golf course to be ready by summer. She said there are also plans to reinstall the swing set and monkey bars that had been part of the previous playground.

As Eagle looks to add new residents, Umshler said it’s important for the Parks and Recreation Commission to continue pushing forward on projects that foster fun and interaction.

“I’m super passionate about Parks and Rec and just building the best community you can for kids and people,” she said.