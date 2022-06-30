ALL SMILES- Recently the Eagle 8U White baseball team finished in third place at the Cass Little League Tournament. Pictured (front row, from left) is Mason Johanson, Grayson Goings, Jakin Walter, Zane Vanarsdall, Crosby Martin, and Oliver Briley; (second row) Lucas Yelkin, Matt Bridges, Hudson Fisher, Nio Zuniga, Victor Tinant, Matthew Hansen, and Holden Risinger; (back row) Coaches Lucas Tinant, Cory Goings, and Kevin Martin.
Eagle Little League place third in league tourney
