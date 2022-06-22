Eagle Fun Day to return with all-day entertainment

EAGLE – Tracey Masek has never gotten to experience the “Water Wars'' during Eagle Fun Day. The event, where firefighters do battle with high-powered hoses, is the talk of the town during the annual community celebration. But there’s so much going on each year that it’s impossible to get to everything.

Masek is the president of Eagle Vision, the local nonprofit that puts on Eagle Fun Day, taking place this year on June 25.

Masek’s duty on the day-of is to oversee the Rev Up Eagle Car and Bike show, which takes over a swath of land near the Eagle Public Pool and brings in flashy vehicles of all kinds, from roadsters to race cars.

“We’ve had everything from motorcycles that have been souped up and look great to old trucks to newer Corvettes,” Masek said.

The car and bike show bestows awards using the judgment of auto aficionados, but perhaps an even more prestigious accolade is the Kids’ Choice Award. Children who participate receive a sticker that reads “I was a Junior Judge,” Masek said.

Other morning events at Eagle Fun Day include the Boys Scouts’ breakfast fundraiser at the Eagle United Methodist Church from 7 to 11 a.m., the charity silent auction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the all-day sand volleyball tournament, with first serves at 8 a.m.

Even the bingo at the Eagle Legion Hall – from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is a can’t-miss event, Masek said. The contests get competitive and break misconceptions that bingo is a game best enjoyed by senior citizens.

“You make it what you want to make it,” Masek said. “A few years ago, pre-COVID, me and a whole bunch of ladies went in, and we were just hooting and hollering and having a good time.”

The afternoon is highlighted by the Kids’ Mini Carnival (at Eagle Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.), which in past years has involved kid-friendly games, a magician and face painting. Participants can earn tickets from playing the games and can redeem the tickets for prizes.

“So it’s like Chuck E. Cheese, but all outside,” Masek said.

At 2:30 p.m. is the Eagle Fun Day centerpiece and Masek’s favorite – the parade, which this year will sport a “Welcome to the Jungle” theme, and Eagle Vision’s float will be decked out with vines, leaves and jungle animals.

“Every year, we do something fun and encourage anybody in the parade to go along with the theme,” Masek said.

She specified that the theme has little to do with the classic Guns N’ Roses song, though Axl Rose’s call of “We got fun and games” would provide a nice mantra for Eagle Fun Day.

There will be food options aplenty, too, with several Lincoln and Eagle food trucks setting up shop throughout the day, including The Bean Box (coffee, pastries), FlyDogz (gourmet hot dogs) and Crepe Café (French crepes). Masek is most excited, though, for Paco’s Tacos, which is owned by Eagle Vision board member Paco Rodriguez.

“You smell the tacos, and you just have to eat them,” Masek said.

When Eagle Fun Day turns to night, it will be capped by a beer garden outside Bailey’s Local and the nearby street dance, with music from Omaha band 4 On The Floor. A fireworks show will follow at Eagle Park starting at 10 p.m. It’s a climactic way for the village to wrap up another year of celebrating their neighbors and the people who make Eagle unique.

“It’s really just bringing the community together,” Masek said. “We want the community to get out and enjoy each other’s company. Eagle’s just a great place to live, so we want to just enjoy it.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.