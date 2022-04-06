Eagle could officially become a city after primary vote

EAGLE – Eagle residents will have the opportunity in the May primary election to decide whether the Cass County village will officially become recognized as a city.

Under Nebraska state statute, a village is any municipality with 100 to 800 residents, but communities with more than 800 residents can continue to be recognized as a village if they choose to follow a village’s governing format – with a board of trustees, as opposed to a mayor and city council system.

Eagle’s population first hit 800 in the 1980 census, and the village’s board of trustees chose to allow voters to decide whether Eagle would become a city or remain a village. Out of 184 voters, a majority (99) voted that Eagle stay a village, and Eagle has been formally recognized as a village ever since.

Four decades later, Eagle’s population is 1,065, and the question will be posed to Eagle residents again. This time, certain village board members see the city classification as an important step forward as the area expects further population growth.

“Right now, we’re seeing a lot of growth,” said Board Member Travis Moore, “and we just feel that if we want to continue to grow and we want to be able to have more control over the future and invest in the community, the city is going to be the form of government that will give us more opportunity.”

Moore said having a mayor and city council form of government would allow the mayor to handle more of the day-to-day implementations of the policies that the city council has voted on, rather than relying on the five village board members to set policy and oversee everyday operations. Plus, having a mayor to act as a spokesperson for the community could help lure future business and growth, he said.

“I think we're going to keep growing and we're going to need a person who's going to be able to be the administrator, who's going to be the spokesperson and the cheerleader for Eagle, to help recruit new businesses and promote future growth of the community,” Moore said.

If Eagle residents vote that the village should become a city, the new city would be divided into two wards of similar populations to be represented by a pair of city council members apiece.

“There are some challenges if you live on the older side of town versus (the newer side of town),” Moore said. “So, I think it’s important to have people on the city government that would be cognizant of issues that directly face their part of town.”

Another positive to being incorporated as a city, Moore said, is perhaps an outsider’s perception that a city is more prosperous than a village. He said in his experience with the Cass County Economic Development Council, he’s noticed that potential business owners or developers may look at cities more favorably than villages.

Another Board of Trustees member doesn’t see it that way. Dan Meier said he doesn’t think whether Eagle becomes a city will have much to do with attracting businesses or continued growth.

“The majority of businesses have been here for years,” Meier said. “People that have come and gone have had nothing to do with whether (Eagle) was a village or city.”

He said it may be because he’s “old school,” but he doesn’t see the advantage to becoming a city over a village, and he said many of his constituents have told him they feel the same.

“I like the village,” Meier said. “I like the small-town feeling. And it seems like if you go from a village to a city, you’re changing, going to something different. I don’t see anything wrong with being a village.”

Meier also said there’s a greater chance that taxpayers would have to spend more money to run a city, largely because of city office workers that will need to be hired.

“It might not be up front, but in time, it’s going to cost more money,” Meier said.

Eagle Village Clerk Nick Nystrom said there would be no increase in taxes from becoming a city, and any possible increase would have to be voted on by the new city council. He said he hopes for the opposite – that a city designation would lead to more growth and a broadened tax base.

“Just because you are titled a city versus a village does not necessarily mean your taxes are going to go up,” Nystrom said.

Meier voted with the rest of the board to put the decision up to voters in the May primary election.

“I think that the town, our people, should have the choice,” he said. “If they want it, I’ll support it.”

If voters choose to reorganize as a city, Nystrom said the board of trustees would have six to eight months to hold a special election to select the city council members and the new mayor. The board would also wait until after the primary vote to draw the new ward boundaries.

