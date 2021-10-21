Dukat family enjoys trek through corn maze

MEAD – With daughter Reagan as their guide, the Dukat family made their way through the Mead FFA Chapter’s corn maze Friday night.

Bill and Jamie Dukat of Yutan trekked through the corn field with the help of their daughter, Reagan, while their infant son, Kaidyn, slept in a cozy carrier attached to Jamie.

The corn maze is located east of the football field. Proceeds benefit the FFA chapter and the community.

Kaitlyn Hanson, a member of the chapter, came up with the idea to utilize the field as a corn maze. Her father, Jay Hanson of Midland Farms, has farmed the fields surrounding the school for the past few years, so she is familiar with the layout. Jay is a member of the Mead FFA Alumni organization, which farms the ground and donates the profits to the chapter.

In the four-acre field located east of the football field, the corn was treated a little differently than the rows in the other fields. Before the corn was planted, members of the advanced agriculture class designed the maze.

In July when the corn got to a certain height, they chopped down the stalks in the areas where the path will be placed. The final cut will take place not long before the first day the maze will be open, which will be Monday, Oct. 11.