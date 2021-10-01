 Skip to main content
Drugs found on scene at motorcycle crash near Mead
Drugs found on scene at motorcycle crash near Mead

MEAD – A single motorcycle crash last week near Mead resulted in a drug arrest for the driver.

On Sept. 22, Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to a single motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 92, near Mead. The crash occurred at approximately 8:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, troopers found several packages of a white powder substance laying near the motorcycle. The rider, Kurt Heckenliable, 50, of Beaver Crossing, was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha

The powder substance field-tested as methamphetamine. It total, troopers located more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine at the scene.

Heckenliable will be lodged in Saunders County Jail on multiple drug-related changes once he is released from the hospital.

