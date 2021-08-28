Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over effort closes summer season

LINCOLN – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working hard to keep Nebraska roads safe as the summer driving season comes to an end.

“Schools are back in session and most summer vacations are in the rearview mirror,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the summer driving season winds down, our troopers will be working alongside local law enforcement and patrolling for impaired driving across the state.”

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs from Friday, Aug. 20, through Labor Day, Sept. 6. During the campaign, troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime throughout the state in collaboration with law enforcement agencies across the country. Thousands of law enforcement agencies throughout the United States participate in the annual effort to safely close the summer driving season.

The effort also marks the conclusion of NSP’s 100 Days of Summer initiative, which runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend each year. Since Memorial Day weekend, troopers have arrested more than 230 motorists for driving under the influence.