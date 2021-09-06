Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign underway

WAVERLY – The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown is a nationwide campaign directed at reducing the number of drunk and impaired drivers on the public roadways throughout Lancaster County. The Sheriff’s Office will participate in the enforcement efforts through saturation patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will increase the number of deputies, in marked patrol cars, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Sept. 5. The additional deputies will concentrate their efforts on traffic law violations and the detection of impaired driving violations from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Overtime for the additional deputies working during the crackdown will be paid for through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.