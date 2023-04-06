LINCOLN – In a game that went down to the wire, the Class B No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team held on for a 1-0 victory in double overtime over Seward on March 28 at home. It was a game where the Warriors seemed to have the momentum but just couldn’t find the back of the net until overtime.

“During March Madness the ‘survive and advance’ is often used,” LL/RC Head Coach Dave Gosselin said. “We survived a hard fought battle against a highly motivated team yesterday. I think it is safe to say we controlled play. Unfortunately, controlling play does not always result in goals. We had many opportunities to score but did not take advantage of them. Soccer is a funny game that way. Seward left it all on the field – Coach Holmes is doing a great job with his squad.”

After three scoreless periods of soccer, it was senior Eva Rylska who found the back of the net to secure the victory for LL/RC.

Like Gosselin stated, the Warriors dominated the stat sheet with 28 shots and 16 shots on goal. On the other side, the Bluejays finished the match with just four shots on goal.

Coming up with 14 shots and six shots on goal for LL/RC was Hailey Chambers. Jordyn Harris had three shots on goal, Taylor Oldfied had two and Cali Springer ended up with one.

Aleyna Cuttlers played 33 minutes in the goal box before she was subbed out. Harris took over the final 67 minutes in goal and had four saves.

Right now, injuries are creating a situation where the Warriors have low roster numbers. The ability of the team to stay together and keep winning through these issues has been truly incredible.

“Our biggest concern right now is the number of players available to play,” Gosselin said. “Our injury situation, low roster numbers, lack of subs and limited experience across the field has contributed to stress among the players at a variety of levels. The resiliency of the team lies in continually reminding ourselves that we individually control what we have control over, that is our effort, attitude and expectations. Part of controlling effort and attitude is recognizing that everyone is giving their best shot at this stage of the game. The coaches are amazed at how far the players who are new to the game have come in a very short time. They have far exceeded our expectations.”

Playing a huge part in this hot start for LL/RC has been their play on defense where they have given up no goals through four games. Cuttlers and Harris have also been solid in the goal box with 15 saves between them.

“The Warriors soccer team has always prided itself on its defense,” Gosselin said. “We have a veteran back line ‘four seniors’ who take the field this season. They have all been difference makers. They deny the ball to the attacking team when they can. They delay movement forward with patient pressure and pursue if their players get past them. They have the mentality to disrupt and destroy the attack before it becomes dangerous.”

The Warriors played their toughest opponent to date when they took on Class B No. 3 Columbus Scotus at home on April 4. This year the Shamrocks have been a scoring juggernaut with over 15 goals early in the season. Results will be published in the April 13 issue.