Donation benefits community

Because the family was unable to have a funeral for Dayle due to the pandemic, they had him cremated and asked family and friends to donate in lieu of flowers. They then took that money and purchased several items necessary for any fire department.

“That was his wish,” Evelyn said.

Those items included four medic bags, four pulse oximeters to measure oxygen levels, four “ambu bags” (manual resuscitators) and a CO2 monitor that can be clipped to bags.

Rains said having the same bags will help make training more cohesive when volunteers go into the field. Having this equipment is something that Rains said the department wanted to do over time, but with the donation they were able to meet that goal instantly.

“This just expedites everything that we wanted to get done,” Rains said. “Because of this donation, we have the equipment and we can get it set up the way we want to get it.”

Rains estimates the equipment being donated would normally cost the department about $700.