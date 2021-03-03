Donation benefits community

WAVERLY – Not everyone has to donate to the Waverly Fire and Rescue Department like Evelyn and Dayle Johnson did, Fire Chief Jared Rains said.
There’s no requirement for that. But for Rains, it’s nice to know that the Johnsons felt strongly enough about the department’s impact on their family and the community to purchase equipment with money donated in lieu of flowers for Dayle’s in memoriam fund.
“They’re willing to take their money that they went and got through memorials and use it for something that’s going to not only help one person but (be able) to help the whole community,” Rains said.
Dayle passed away at Bryan East Medical Center on Dec. 1, 2020 from COVID-19 complications after a few months of various health issues, Evelyn, his wife of 63 years said.
The two moved to Lincoln from Waverly about a year ago and had been living at Legacy Terrace Retirement Center up until October 2020 when Dayle started experiencing different health issues.
Evelyn said it was difficult to be away from Dayle in his final months.
“We spent a lot of time together,” Evelyn said. “I was glad he got to move here with me.”
Because the family was unable to have a funeral for Dayle due to the pandemic, they had him cremated and asked family and friends to donate in lieu of flowers. They then took that money and purchased several items necessary for any fire department.
“That was his wish,” Evelyn said.
Those items included four medic bags, four pulse oximeters to measure oxygen levels, four “ambu bags” (manual resuscitators) and a CO2 monitor that can be clipped to bags.
Rains said having the same bags will help make training more cohesive when volunteers go into the field. Having this equipment is something that Rains said the department wanted to do over time, but with the donation they were able to meet that goal instantly.
“This just expedites everything that we wanted to get done,” Rains said. “Because of this donation, we have the equipment and we can get it set up the way we want to get it.”
Rains estimates the equipment being donated would normally cost the department about $700.
Evelyn said they chose to donate to the department because of the support the department provided to them when they lived in Waverly.
“We’ve depended on them,” Evelyn said.
Their sons, Brian and Bruce, were both on the department. Dayle’s father, Titus, was on the department in the 1950s and Evelyn also acted as a first responder for emergencies in rural Waverly where she and Dayle lived there for a number of years.
Dayle was born on Sept. 8, 1931 in Waverly to Titus and Gladys Johnson. Evelyn said Dayle spent his entire life in Waverly except for his time in the Air Force where he fought in the Korean War.
Evelyn and Dayle married on Nov. 15, 1957 and had five children – Linda, Bruce, Karen, Brian and Arlan. The couple also has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, according to Dayle’s obituary in the Lincoln Journal Star.
Evelyn said she looks forward to the department being able to use the equipment because she feels the donation is really a community donation.
“It will help everybody, not just one or two people,” Evelyn said.