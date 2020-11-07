Documentary filmed at courthouse

WAHOO – Caleb Pestal, who is acting as a fixer for Open House Media, informed the Saunders County Board of Supervisors that the company was filming in the area.

At their meeting Oct. 27, Pestal said an episode of the Oxygen Network’s “An Unexpected Killer” is about the 2003 murder of Sharron Erickson in Colon.

Open House Media, which is out of Toronto, filmed later in the week outside the courthouse and the Law Enforcement and Judicial Center because Erickson was the county’s deputy treasurer and this was where the trial occurred, Pestal said. Any faces that appear in the clips will be blurred. It is the second season of the Oxygen Network show.

In other action, the supervisors appointed a new addition to the county’s Board of Adjustment during the meeting.

In the past few months, the Board of Adjustment had a total of three board members step down. County Zoning Manager Mitch Polacek informed the supervisors of the third board resignation, which means the board does not meet quorum, or the minimum number of members an entity is required to meet.