DLR lays out long-term options for Waverly School District 145 facilities

WAVERLY – The future is now for Waverly School District 145.

Based on figures provided by Omaha-based design and engineering firm DLR Group, district-wide enrollment numbers are poised to grow by 66% over the next 20 years. And with teachers reporting a “pinch” at Waverly High School and Waverly Middle School, the District 145 Board of Education is being forced to act quickly to plan its facilities of the future.

DLR representatives Scott Gatewood, Melissa Nappo and Darin Hanigan shared an extensive presentation with the board at a special meeting on July 6, detailing the state of the district’s five schools and projecting when potential additions or facility construction will likely be needed.

“We’re not going to tell you what to do. We’re going to show you what the data shows,” Gatewood told the board.

The district’s needs stem from steady enrollment growth of about 1.8% over the past 15 years, Nappo said, but proposed housing developments will likely bring hundreds of students to Waverly and Eagle in the next decade.

Nappo predicts that Eagle alone will add 612 school-aged children by the 2031-32 school year. Those numbers are supported by three proposed housing developments in Eagle – one to the southwest of the U.S. 34 and Highway 43 interchange that could bring over 200 units, another just west of 202nd Street and Eagle Road that would total 94 units, and a third adding 108 homes to land just east of Eagle Elementary School.

Waverly, for its part, is expected to see continued growth in the Anderson North Park subdivision, and a new development has been proposed between U.S. 6 and Bluff Road. A high-density housing area also could take shape south of Amberly Road and between 140th and 143rd streets.

Because of the anticipated growth in the area, DLR used a 2.9% growth rate when making its projections. At that rate, DLR projects that the school district will start to hit capacity in each of its buildings by the 2026-27 school year.

“You’re probably going to be feeling full at pretty much every single facility you have if we don’t kind of respond now and create more space for students,” Nappo said.

Domino effect

Another question the district may need to wrestle with is whether to continue with an intermediate school or shelve it for a standard PreK-5 system. The decision, according to Nappo, could determine how many buildings the district will need to build over time.

The presentation included three 20-year timelines that show how the district’s needs could change depending on the decisions made today. Based on Nappo’s model with continued growth trends, if the intermediate school route is followed, the district will need 10 total schools by 2041. That includes the construction of a new intermediate school, a new middle school and an additional elementary school in Eagle before 2031.

The PreK-5 model would rely more heavily on building expansions and would see only one new building – a new middle school – built in the next decade. A new high school and elementary school would follow in the decade after that, bringing the district total to eight schools.

A “hybrid” model was also presented, which included expansions at Eagle Elementary, Waverly Intermediate School and Waverly High School in the next decade, along with the construction of a new elementary school in Waverly and a new middle school. A second high school would be built in the following decade.

Reaching their limits

The buildings with the most urgent needs are Waverly High School and Waverly Middle School, which Nappo said are currently at capacity. Hanigan said both buildings were built to handle more students than they serve now, but education changes in the past 20 years have led to more focused learning with fewer students per classroom. Teachers are also beginning to have to move from one classroom to another throughout the day, which Nappo said is a sign of a building at capacity.

Another issue with the high school, Nappo said, is how its classrooms were designed in the late 1990s. The majority of the school’s classrooms are shaped like an ‘L,’ which Hanigan said creates space that isolates people from view or can become populated by bulky, hard-to-move furniture.

“Which makes it really hard for teachers to use it the way it was originally designed or intended,” he said.

Such spaces – in the small part of the ‘L’ – were once popular for group work, but Hanigan said most new schools are opting for breakout space outside of the classroom.

Nappo presented a chart that broke down the square footage of each room in the high school building. Her data showed a deficit of about 73,000 square feet that would be needed to comfortably accommodate the building’s 680 students.

“This is looking at a snapshot of now, if we were to design this school for that many kids today,” Nappo said.

Three possible high school addition mockups were included in the presentation – each to support either a capacity of 875, 1,000 or 1,200 students. Nappo said the images were not designs, but representations of where additions could be built. Each one showed an extension to the performing arts center, a new greenhouse and an expanded athletics facility. The difference between the three is found in the size of a two-story addition on the east end that could, at the most, house 16 new classrooms and four science labs.

By expanding the high school to hold 850 students, the district would buy itself until about 2029 before the building would hit capacity, based on Nappo's figures. The 1,000-student capacity option would max out in 2035, and the 1,200-student capacity building would fill in 2043.

A similar plan was presented for the middle school, which Nappo said is could use about 30,000 additional square feet of space. The building could be expanded from its current capacity of 540 to 675 and include a new gym, a new band room extension and additional classrooms on three corners of the building.

But Nappo said even with expansions, it’s possible that new buildings will need to be built to accommodate the expected influx of students. The high school, if added to, could sustain the district for many years. But Nappo said a second middle school is likely on the horizon.

“Maybe the most for-sure thing I feel in this study is that you need a new middle school … all signs point to that,” Nappo said. “Every room in that building is filled. There is no fluff.”

Waverly Intermediate School is operating near capacity, too, and the building’s staff say the structure is in need of an upgrade to feel more like an elementary school. The building, at 14621 Heywood St., served as the school district’s high school for many years.

Many of the intermediate school’s interior rooms do not have windows and are not used for their designed purpose. DLR proposed rearranging the classrooms to suit grades PreK-5. That plan would add a Pre-K wing and bump the capacity up to 500.

Nappo said an upgrade to Hamlow Elementary – which houses PreK-2 – was the least urgent, but it could be rearranged with a new Pre-K suite to bring the capacity to about 500, too.

Eagle Elementary is also functional as it is, but if the village’s projected population growth holds true and the school does not receive an expansion, a second elementary school could be necessary down the line. The building's teachers also indicated that they hope the building remains a PreK-5 elementary school.

If the district chooses the expansion route for Eagle Elementary, the school’s drop-off and pick-up system will need a revamp to allow for higher traffic volume. And if that happens, it could become necessary to remove the district-owned baseball field to the south.

Moving forward

Gatewood emphasized that any new buildings or expansions, once decided on, would likely take up to three years before completion, and he said the high school and middle school may be able to make do with their existing space until then by purchasing more mobile desks, chairs and other furnishings.

Hanigan said the board’s next steps need to be to figure out how much bigger the high school should be and whether to pursue a PreK-5 model or stick with the intermediate school configuration.

“Those probably have the two biggest impacts on the ripple effect of everything else,” he said.

Gatewood acknowledged the heft and breadth of the information in the presentation.

“But all of these things are manageable,” he said. “You’re not alone. Every district has gone through this.

“Our goal is to help you through making the right decision and then help you carry that message to the community to help them wrestle with it, too.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.